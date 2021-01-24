No. 15 Creighton volleyball sweeps Northern Iowa at Sokol Arena

Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said Jaela Zimmerman is still getting used to the team’s new setters. Creighton, in general, is working to find its rhythm.
But Zimmerman and the Bluejays found plenty of rhythm in the third set Sunday.
Zimmerman had seven of her 12 kills in the final set as No. 15 Creighton swept Northern Iowa 25-15, 25-22, 25-17 at Sokol Arena.
“She carries so much load for us,” Booth said in a postgame interview on Creighton’s livestream.
It was the Jays’ ninth win in 11 matches against their former Missouri Valley rivals, and the second straight sweep to open the season for Creighton.
“UNI is a perennial power, so to get a win over them in a sweep is a very good thing,” Booth said.
The Panthers (0-3) struggled with Creighton’s length as the Jays recorded 10 blocks and UNI committed 22 attack errors. The Bluejays trailed once, 1-0 in the first set, and the Panthers chased them the rest of the way.
Kiara Reinhardt, a 6-foot-3-inch freshman middle blocker, had six blocks and 6-4 senior Naomi Hickman had four.
The Jays had five blocks during a 13-5 run that helped them take a 20-9 lead in the final set. Reinhardt assisted on three blocks during the run and Hickman and Zimmerman each had two.
Creighton committed 12 attack errors and finished with a .325 hitting percentage for the match, including a .444 mark in the final set.
Despite the sweep, Booth said the Jays are still sorting out a few communication issues. The Jays struggled to pull away from the Panthers in the second set despite a 15-9 lead.
UNI closed to 23-22 on a Yagmur Cinel kill before a Zimmerman kill and an attack error ended the set.
“I think you look at things that you want to improve on, are they improvable quickly or are we just going to have to kind of deal with it,” Booth said. “I think a lot of things that are on the list are things that we can go back to the gym and hopefully be better by next week on. ... We haven’t been able to build continuity as early this season as we sometimes are.”
Creighton led 11-10 in the first set when a kill by Keeley Davis sparked an 11-4 run. After a service error, the Jays scored three straight points to clinch the set.
Davis added 11 kills, hitting .474 with six digs. Emily Holterhaus led the Panthers with nine kills.
The Jays open a home-and-home series with South Dakota, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday at Sokol.