No. 15 Creighton volleyball sweeps Northern Iowa at Sokol Arena

Despite the sweep, Booth said the Jays are still sorting out a few communication issues. The Jays struggled to pull away from the Panthers in the second set despite a 15-9 lead.

“I think you look at things that you want to improve on, are they improvable quickly or are we just going to have to kind of deal with it,” Booth said. “I think a lot of things that are on the list are things that we can go back to the gym and hopefully be better by next week on. ... We haven’t been able to build continuity as early this season as we sometimes are.”