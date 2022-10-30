No. 15 Creighton volleyball sweeps St. John's, remains unbeaten in Big East

NEW YORK — Norah Sis and Creighton volleyball had a 20-20 of sorts at St. John's on Sunday.

The sophomore's 20 kills helped the Big East leading Bluejays notch their 13th 20-win season via a 26-24, 27-25 victory over the third-place Red Storm. And 10 of those 20-win campaigns have come in the past 11 seasons.

No. 15 Creighton improved to 20-3 and 12-0 in league play.

"Two weekends in a row (on the road) is really hard and for us to come out with four sweeps," coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said in a release. "I'm really proud of the group. That's not easy to do.

More to come later tonight on Omaha.com