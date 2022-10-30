No. 15 Creighton volleyball sweeps St. John's, remains unbeaten in Big East

Here is Creighton volleyball's schedule for the 2022 season.
NEW YORK — Norah Sis and Creighton volleyball had a 20-20 of sorts at St. John's on Sunday.
The sophomore's 20 kills helped the Big East leading Bluejays notch their 13th 20-win season via a 26-24, 27-25 victory over the third-place Red Storm. And 10 of those 20-win campaigns have come in the past 11 seasons.
No. 15 Creighton improved to 20-3 and 12-0 in league play.
"Two weekends in a row (on the road) is really hard and for us to come out with four sweeps," coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said in a release. "I'm really proud of the group. That's not easy to do.
Photos: No. 21 Creighton volleyball vs. No. 16 Marquette
Creighton's Kiana Schmitt, right, hits it past Marquette's Hattie Bray in the second set on Friday.
Creighton's Ava Martin hits the ball towards Marquette's Jenna Reitsma in the first set on Friday.
Creighton's Ava Martin, right, hits the ball at Marquette's Carsen Murray, No. 12, and Ella Holmstrom, No. 16, in the first set on Friday.
Creighton's Kiara Reinhardt hits the ball in the first set against Marquette on Friday.
Creighton's Keeley Davis, left, celebrates a kill with Kendra Wait in the second set agianst Marquette on Friday.
Creighton's Keeley Davis celebrates a point int he second set against Marquette on Friday.
Creighton's Kiara Reinhardt, left, and Allison Whitten nearly collide going for the ball in the second set against Marquette on Friday.
Creighton's Keeley Davis, left, and Kiara Reinhardt celebrate winning the third set against Marquette on Friday.
Creighton's Norah Sis hits the ball towards Marquette in the third set on Friday.
Creighton's Allison Whitten digs the ball in the third set against Marquette on Friday.
Creighton Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth talks to her team during a timeout in the third set against Marquette on Friday.
Creighton's Norah Sis hits the ball in towards Marquette's Hattie Bray in the fifth set on Friday.
Creighton's Allison Whitten celebrates a point in the third set against Marquette on Friday.
Creighton's Norah Sis hits the ball in between Marquette's Hattie Bray, left, and Yadhira Anchante in the fifth set on Friday.
Creighton celebrates a point in the fifth set against Marquette on Friday.
Marquette celebrates a point in the fifth set against Creighton on Friday.
Creighton's Kendra Wait, left, and Kiana Schmitt talk before a third-set serve against Marquette on Friday.
Creighton's Norah Sis watches her team serve in the first set against Marquette on Friday.
