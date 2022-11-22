No. 16 Creighton women use big second quarter to pull away from Omaha

No. 16 Creighton held a double-digit lead throughout the final 27 minutes as the Bluejays turned back a solid effort from Omaha in a 93-71 win Tuesday night at Baxter Arena.

Creighton used a 13-2 run in the first three minutes of the second quarter to build a 33-18 lead. But the lead stayed in the teens for most of the middle quarters befpre CU finally got its lead to 20 when Emma Ronsiek hit a 3 to open the fourth quarter.

Ronsiek scored 15 of her game-high 26 points and in the fourth quarter, while Lauren Jensen added 20 points and Molly Mogensen had 18 for the Jays. Carly Bachelor also had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Five Mavs finished in double figures as Aaliyah Stanley led the way with 15 points. Jaylen Townsend, who had a total of eight points in UNO's first four games, scored 13 off the bench.

Creighton (5-0) opens Big East play at 11 a.m. Friday at Xavier. UNO (3-2) next goes to Tennessee State on Sunday.