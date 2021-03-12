No. 17 Creighton defeats UConn to advance to Big East tournament championship

Creighton out-lasted Connecticut in a classic Big East brawl Friday night, beating the bruising Huskies at their own game to earn a spot in the conference tournament final.
It was yet another instance where these hard-nosed Jays had to show some toughness and grit — exactly what they’ve spent the last two seasons working to add to their DNA so they could handle moments like Friday.
CU’s normally efficient offense got bottled up by the tenacious UConn defense. The Jays ended up with more turnovers (13) than assists (seven). Their field goal percentage (37.1%) was the second-lowest mark of the year.
Yet No. 2 seed Creighton still prevailed for a 59-56 victory to advance to face No. 8 seed Georgetown in the Big East tournament title game Saturday. Senior Damien Jefferson said his team’s moving on because of its effort.
“I was telling everybody in the huddle, ‘keep fighting, keep fighting,’” Jefferson said. “I’m proud of my guys.”
They knew exactly what to expect. Friday was the third meeting between these two teams — and the first two games were slugfests, where the Huskies’ long and agile athletes slowed down the pace and dictated the game flow.
But CU won those two match-ups against the Huskies by veering away from its preferred free-flowing style and instead embracing the battle.
It did the same thing Friday, perhaps motivated even more by the big stage and the skeptics.
Jefferson said he and his teammates heard coming into the tournament that several national analysts were picking surging Connecticut to win the tournament. They had a group text message chat where the Creighton coaches sent them the pundits’ picks.
“We used that as fuel,” Jefferson said.
Their competitiveness certainly showed up down the stretch.
The Jays (20-7) held Connecticut to three points over the game’s final five minutes. The Huskies missed their final eight shots. And Creighton’s guys hustled their way to a season-high 17 offensive rebounds, eight more than the team that created more second-chance opportunities than any other Big East squad this year.
That was the difference, according to CU coach Greg McDermott.
“We had to win the game in other ways, and that was on the defensive end and on the backboards,” McDermott said.
The Jays got some clutch shot-making when it mattered most, too.
Junior Marcus Zegarowski guided in a reverse layup after UConn (15-7) had stretched its lead to 53-48 at the 5:44 mark. Then senior Mitch Ballock drove inside and found an open Damien Jefferson, who knocked down a 3-pointer to tie the game at 53-53.
Junior Christian Bishop’s bucket on the block put Creighton ahead 55-53 with three minutes left. Zegarowski nailed a pull-up jumper the next time down, capping a critical 9-0 spurt and extending his team’s lead to 57-53.
CU closed it out from there, withstanding two 3-point tries from the Huskies in the final 20 seconds that could have tied it.
“They just won it late,” Connecticut coach Dan Hurley said.
And now Creighton will get a chance to win its first-ever Big East tournament title. The Jays have played for the championship twice, mostly recently in 2017.
They’ll match up against Georgetown, which has won three games in three days to get to Saturday’s final. The Jays and Hoyas split their regular season series this year.
Meet the 2020-21 Creighton men's basketball team
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa