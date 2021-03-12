No. 17 Creighton defeats UConn to advance to Big East tournament championship

Creighton out-lasted Connecticut in a classic Big East brawl Friday night, beating the bruising Huskies at their own game to earn a spot in the conference tournament final.

It was yet another instance where these hard-nosed Jays had to show some toughness and grit — exactly what they’ve spent the last two seasons working to add to their DNA so they could handle moments like Friday.

CU’s normally efficient offense got bottled up by the tenacious UConn defense. The Jays ended up with more turnovers (13) than assists (seven). Their field goal percentage (37.1%) was the second-lowest mark of the year.

Yet No. 2 seed Creighton still prevailed for a 59-56 victory to advance to face No. 8 seed Georgetown in the Big East tournament title game Saturday. Senior Damien Jefferson said his team’s moving on because of its effort.

“I was telling everybody in the huddle, ‘keep fighting, keep fighting,’” Jefferson said. “I’m proud of my guys.”

They knew exactly what to expect. Friday was the third meeting between these two teams — and the first two games were slugfests, where the Huskies’ long and agile athletes slowed down the pace and dictated the game flow.