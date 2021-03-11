No. 17 Creighton downs Butler to advance to Big East tournament semifinals

“We’re at our best when we’re hooting and hollering and smiling and laughing,” McDermott said. “That’s when this team functions the best. I think you saw a lot of that (Thursday).”

It’s been part of McDermott’s message to the players this entire week.

He returned off a four-day suspension Monday, disciplined for comparing his program to a plantation during a locker-room talk with the team on Feb. 27.

McDermott said he’s met with each guy individually these past few days in an effort to continue healing the relationships fractured by his words. He told the FS1 studio broadcast crew in a pregame interview that the players are still “processing their level of forgiveness.”

But he thinks the Creighton team is closer than it’s ever been.

“(The players) were really forced to mature a lot in the last 10 or 12 days because someone that they really, really trusted made a mistake, and it was a hurtful mistake to them,” McDermott said on a post-game TV interview. “I’m proud that they allowed me to pour my heart out to them and at the same time (they) poured their hearts out to me, so we could come on this floor (Thursday), come together and try to put our best foot forward.”