No. 17 Creighton downs Butler to advance to Big East tournament semifinals

NEW YORK — Creighton’s been waiting a full year for this.
The pandemic spoiled the postseason for the Jays 12 months ago, and it’s added obstacles and annoyances ever since. Then this past week, these CU players have found themselves wading through heavy, emotion-filled discussions after coach Greg McDermott compared his program to a plantation during a locker room speech.
But for 40 minutes on Thursday?
When the ball tipped off inside Madison Square Garden, signaling the start of the most important stretch of basketball for one of the program’s most accomplished group of veterans?
The Jays were ready.
They built a 16-point advantage in the first nine minutes, led by as many as 33 points and finished off No. 10 seed Butler (10-15) with an 87-56 victory Thursday evening in the Big East tournament quarterfinals.
“I just think everyone in that locker room is really hungry to get going,” said junior Marcus Zegarowski, who scored 18 points. “We had some juice going, and that’s what we’ve got to do going forward. It’s March.”
No. 2 seed Creighton (19-7) ended up with its best shooting percentage (62.5%) of the season Thursday. It assisted on 22 of its 35 makes.
Eight different players had scored by halftime alone — and the game ended with beloved freshman walk-ons like Sami Osmani, Andrew Merfeld and Devin Davis getting buckets while the Bluejay regulars jumped and shouted from the bench. At one point, three CU players mobbed assistant Steve Merfeld, whose son Andrew scored his first career points in the closing moments.
“We’re at our best when we’re hooting and hollering and smiling and laughing,” McDermott said. “That’s when this team functions the best. I think you saw a lot of that (Thursday).”
It’s been part of McDermott’s message to the players this entire week.
He returned off a four-day suspension Monday, disciplined for comparing his program to a plantation during a locker-room talk with the team on Feb. 27.
McDermott said he’s met with each guy individually these past few days in an effort to continue healing the relationships fractured by his words. He told the FS1 studio broadcast crew in a pregame interview that the players are still “processing their level of forgiveness.”
But he thinks the Creighton team is closer than it’s ever been.
“(The players) were really forced to mature a lot in the last 10 or 12 days because someone that they really, really trusted made a mistake, and it was a hurtful mistake to them,” McDermott said on a post-game TV interview. “I’m proud that they allowed me to pour my heart out to them and at the same time (they) poured their hearts out to me, so we could come on this floor (Thursday), come together and try to put our best foot forward.”
Because the Jays do still want to pursue their goals this month, and perhaps reach new landmarks for the program.
CU’s never won a Big East tournament title — and the Jays are the highest seed left in the field after No. 1 seed Villanova got upset Thursday.
They missed out on securing a second-straight regular season title last week. But they still extended their stay inside the AP Top 25 to a school-record 23 consecutive weeks. They've won thrillers. They've dazzled fans with unexpected blowouts.
It's just that this Creighton team, particularly its seasoned nucleus, hasn't yet proven itself on college basketball’s biggest stages. Like Madison Square Garden, and in the NCAA tournament.
CU’s getting that chance now.
“It’s a special group of guys,” McDermott said. “I really wanted them to enjoy (Thursday) and enjoy March.”
Creighton’s win over Butler Thursday snapped a three-game losing streak in the Big East tournament for the Jays, who also advanced to the semifinal round for the first time since 2017. CU will play No. 3 seed Connecticut or No. 11 seed DePaul at 8 p.m. Friday.
Meet the 2020-21 Creighton men's basketball team
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa