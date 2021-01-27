No. 17 Creighton erases 16-point deficit in comeback win over Seton Hall

It was just after the under-8 media timeout when Creighton’s Mitch Ballock glanced at the scoreboard and began to analyze his team’s chances as he waited to sub back into the game.
Down 11 with 7:15 to go?
We’re good, Ballock remembers saying.
Forget the first-half lapses defensively that allowed Seton Hall to build its lead. And never mind the Jays’ frustrating offensive possessions after the break that ended with their shots clanging off the rim or a long-armed Pirate swatting the ball back into their faces.
CU’s guys just had to keep believing, and battling, and bombing from 3-point range.
Their persistence paid off. No. 17 Creighton completed the largest comeback in eight years Wednesday, erasing a 16-point second-half deficit to earn an 85-81 victory at Seton Hall.
“I was on the bench and I was like, ‘guys, we’re here,’” Ballock said. “You have 7½ minutes left in the game and we’re in a good position. We have an offense that can execute and make shots. You’ve just got to make the plays.”
Ballock, who scored a season-high 29 points, was the one who made the biggest play, delivering the go-ahead 3-pointer with 38 seconds left.
He faked as if he planned to set a ball screen for point guard Marcus Zegarowski at the top of the key, and instead darted into open space along the perimeter. Zegarowski quickly dished to the CU sharpshooter, who put the Jays ahead for good at 84-81.
The Pirates (9-7, 6-4) did have three chances to tie after that, but they missed all three of their final long-range shots.
It was a stunning turn of events down the stretch for Creighton, which was dangerously close to a third defeat in its last four games. A loss Wednesday may have even eliminated the second-place Jays (12-4, 8-3) from Big East regular season title contention — Villanova, back from a COVID-19 pause, has won all five of its league games so far.
But CU rallied just in the nick of time.
“(It was) the mentality of keep plugging, keep playing hard,” Zegarowski said. “In times like that, usually teams grow apart. But I think tonight we got closer. That's the reason why we won."
Their strategic change on defense played a major role, too.
Seton Hall took a 68-52 lead on Pirate reserve Bryce Aiken’s driving layup with 11:32 left. The next possession, Creighton switched to a zone.
It was an unconventional look — where the weak-side guard at the top of the zone sinks down toward the foul line to help cover the feed to the high-post. There’s a trapping option within the scheme, too, and CU utilized that at times.
Ballock couldn’t remember the last time the Jays practiced it. Probably the preseason, he said.
But according to Ballock, a veteran group should be able to adjust on the fly. CU’s guys did that. Coach Greg McDermott credited his players for their adaptability.
“Just trying to take them out of the rhythm,” coach Greg McDermott said of the move to the zone. “We were having a hard time keeping them out of the paint. And the zone did it for us.”
He characterized the switch to the zone as a “last-ditch effort.”
He'd burned two timeouts in the final five minutes of the first half. He challenged his guys in the locker room at the break. The Pirates had 53 points in the entire game during these two teams’ first meeting this season. But they had 54 after 20 minutes.
CU gave up driving lanes. It allowed shooters to find their rhythm. It committed too many fouls. The lapses nullified an 8 of 9 start from 3-point range for Creighton.
The momentum did start to shift after halftime, but the Jays couldn't make a surge.
Until the end.
CU out-scored Seton Hall 33-13 over the game’s final 11 minutes. The complexion certainly seemed to change after it was 70-57 with eight minutes left. Two Damien Jefferson free throws triggered a 13-possession stretch where Creighton had just two empty trips.
Jefferson and Ryan Kalkbrenner both got layups. Zegarowski hit a couple pull-up 3-pointers. Denzel Mahoney banked in a 3-pointer to pull Creighton within 79-77 at the 2:06 mark.
And then there was Ballock, who was locked in from the start Wednesday. He made a 3-pointer on his first possession. He drained one from the logo later in the half.
But his shot-making was especially critical during CU's late comeback. He went 5 of 6 from the floor during the final 10 minutes, and drained the game-winning triple in the closing seconds.
“We needed an elite performance from somebody (Wednesday) because of the way we played defensively that first half,” McDermott said. “And certainly, Mitch gave it to us.”
