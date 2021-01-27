No. 17 Creighton erases 16-point deficit in comeback win over Seton Hall

It was just after the under-8 media timeout when Creighton’s Mitch Ballock glanced at the scoreboard and began to analyze his team’s chances as he waited to sub back into the game.

Down 11 with 7:15 to go?

We’re good, Ballock remembers saying.

Forget the first-half lapses defensively that allowed Seton Hall to build its lead. And never mind the Jays’ frustrating offensive possessions after the break that ended with their shots clanging off the rim or a long-armed Pirate swatting the ball back into their faces.

CU’s guys just had to keep believing, and battling, and bombing from 3-point range.

Their persistence paid off. No. 17 Creighton completed the largest comeback in eight years Wednesday, erasing a 16-point second-half deficit to earn an 85-81 victory at Seton Hall.

“I was on the bench and I was like, ‘guys, we’re here,’” Ballock said. “You have 7½ minutes left in the game and we’re in a good position. We have an offense that can execute and make shots. You’ve just got to make the plays.”

Ballock, who scored a season-high 29 points, was the one who made the biggest play, delivering the go-ahead 3-pointer with 38 seconds left.