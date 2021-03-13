No. 17 Creighton falls to Georgetown in Big East tournament final

Once Georgetown built some confidence and the game’s pace picked up, the underdog Hoyas didn’t look back. Senior guard Jahvon Blair deserves the credit for jumpstarting his team, nailing an open 3-pointer, banking in another triple and knocking down a wild driving bucket on three straight possessions.

That made it 24-18. And CU never responded.

The Hoyas finished the half by making eight of their 11 shots over the final six minutes. They grabbed four offensive rebounds — Creighton didn’t secure any defensive boards during that span.

On the other end, the Jays missed everything: five layups (two were blocked), two mid-range Js, four 3s and two free throws.

“We couldn’t ever hit that big shot,” coach Greg McDermott said. “To get out of those holes, you need some good things to happen. After that first 15 minutes of the game, we didn’t have much good happen the rest of the way.”

The scoreboard read 36-18 at the half. Then it was 52-21 five minutes into the second half. The Georgetown lead peaked at 31 points.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}