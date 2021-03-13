No. 17 Creighton falls to Georgetown in Big East tournament final

The Big East tournament title game suddenly transformed into a shootout Saturday night and nobody told Creighton.
Er, perhaps it was that the Jays just couldn’t do anything about it.
Georgetown seized control with an incredible stretch of dominance to end the first half — and the veteran CU squad, stuck in neutral, couldn’t break out in time to keep pace.
The Hoyas out-scored CU 18-0 during the last 10 possessions before the break, nailing jumpers, attacking the glass and racing away to cap a remarkable four-day run in the Big East tournament. No. 8 seed Georgetown secured a league championship — and the NCAA automatic bid — while handing Creighton its worst loss of the season.
The Jays (20-8) are still headed to the NCAA tournament, but they’ll have a stinging 73-48 defeat to digest for the next week before they can take the court again.
“We just couldn’t find it on both ends of the floor,” junior point guard Marcus Zegarowski.
Georgetown (13-12) had a lot to do with that.
The Hoyas out-worked CU for loose balls and long rebounds inside Madison Square Garden. Their length and aggressiveness kept No. 2 seed Creighton from finding a rhythm offensively — it had eight first-half turnovers and ended with its lowest field goal percentage (28.8%) in five years.
Once Georgetown built some confidence and the game’s pace picked up, the underdog Hoyas didn’t look back. Senior guard Jahvon Blair deserves the credit for jumpstarting his team, nailing an open 3-pointer, banking in another triple and knocking down a wild driving bucket on three straight possessions.
That made it 24-18. And CU never responded.
The Hoyas finished the half by making eight of their 11 shots over the final six minutes. They grabbed four offensive rebounds — Creighton didn’t secure any defensive boards during that span.
On the other end, the Jays missed everything: five layups (two were blocked), two mid-range Js, four 3s and two free throws.
“We couldn’t ever hit that big shot,” coach Greg McDermott said. “To get out of those holes, you need some good things to happen. After that first 15 minutes of the game, we didn’t have much good happen the rest of the way.”
The scoreboard read 36-18 at the half. Then it was 52-21 five minutes into the second half. The Georgetown lead peaked at 31 points.
It was certainly a surprising result for Creighton, which pounded Butler Thursday and survived a slugfest against UConn Friday. CU did split with the Hoyas in the regular season’s two-game series but it never got worked so soundly by anyone this year. Only one of the Jays’ previous seven losses came by double digits.
But Saturday’s 25-point final margin marked Creighton’s most lopsided defeat since it fell 83-52 to San Diego State in November 2019 — and that loss was CU’s worst in 18 years.
“We’ve got a mature group,” McDermott said. “I think they understand, this hasn’t happened to us very often.”
Still, the dud came at the wrong time.
Creighton fell to 0-3 in the Big East tournament championship game, losing to Providence in 2014, Villanova in 2017 and now Georgetown.
The Hoyas, as sharp as ever, won their first tourney title since 2007, stamping a storybook weekend inside the building where coach Patrick Ewing starred as a member of the New York Knicks.
Legendary Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr., passed away last August. So the improbable championship run had some emotion tied to it, too, for Ewing, the program and Hoya Nation. The Hoyas were picked to finish last in the league in the preseason.
If Creighton’s going to recreate its own magical March moment next week, it’ll have to regroup quickly.
The Jays looked poised to grind out a slugfest with Georgetown Saturday. The game was a defensive battle early on, tied at 18-all with six minutes to go before halftime. It took Georgetown 10 minutes to break double-digits.
But the Hoyas eventually got hot.
CU now has a week to figure out why it couldn’t match that.
Zegarowski vowed that the Jays will make the necessary changes before their legacy-defining appearance in the NCAA tournament. The selection show is set for 5 p.m. Sunday. The action begins with the First Four match-ups Thursday.
“Obviously as competitors, we’re mad we lost such a big game — it was for the championship of our league,” Zegarowski said. “But there’s bigger things ahead for us. March Madness is a good time for us to turn the page and learn from it.”
Meet the 2020-21 Creighton men's basketball team
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa