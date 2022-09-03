No. 17 Creighton falls to No. 16 Kentucky in four sets

No. 17 Creighton volleyball knew its schedule would provide it the challenge it was looking for.

The Bluejays met their match with No. 16 Kentucky, dropping their first match of the season in a 25-19, 16-25, 5-25, 21-25 loss at Sokol Arena.

The signs were there as soon as Game 1.

Kentucky set the tone, hitting well early. Three kills and a 4-0 serve run from senior Keeley Davis gave the Jays the lead they’d only build upon as the set went on. Both teams enjoyed great hitting early — Kentucky at .438% and Creighton at .452% — but six service errors stripped the Wildcats of any momentum along the way.

UK fought through one final rally that ended in a Davis kill.

Creighton then found itself playing catch-up with Kentucky for the rest of the match.

The Wildcats outplayed the Jays in Games 2 and 3, putting on an elite hitting display behind Reagan Rutherford’s game-high 25 kills on 42 swings, seemingly having every answer for CU’s attack.

Three straight CU errors allowed UK’s second set lead to swell, and the Wildcats were meeting every attack at the net with four hands and sheer force.

By the end of the third game, Kentucky’s Azhani Tealer strutted toward the baseline flexing after yet another block. Between Games 2 and 3, UK hit at .536 and .579, respectively. The Jays could only look on as the Wildcats completely ran away with the game.

Despite a valiant effort in the fourth and final set, Kentucky pulled away to hand Creighton its first loss of the season.

Sophomore Norah Sis finished with 14 kills on 42 swings and eight digs. Davis finished with 10 kills on 35 swings and seven digs.