No. 17 Creighton hangs on late for win over DePaul

Poise under pressure allowed Creighton to escape with a narrow victory on a night when it wasn’t at its best and an undermanned DePaul squad refused to back down.

The Jays, stuck in a slugfest, trailed 60-59 with just over three minutes to go.

But they closed the game on a convincing 10-2 run, finishing with the precision you’d expect from an experienced squad that’s prevailed in several of these down-to-the-wire battles already this year.

CU made all eight of its free throws down the stretch Saturday. It used timeouts to make strategic substitutions, playing Shereef Mitchell on defense and turning to Mitch Ballock for offense. And its active defense closed off the high-percentage scoring windows for DePaul.

That was enough for the Jays (13-4, 9-3) to earn a 69-62 win, their third straight.

“You’ve got veteran guys who’ve been in those situations before,” coach Greg McDermott said. “(They) understand the urgency to each possession when you’re in the guts of the game like that.”

No. 17 Creighton wasn’t expected to require such late-game composure to leave Wintrust Arena with a victory Saturday.