No. 17 Creighton hangs on late for win over DePaul

Poise under pressure allowed Creighton to escape with a narrow victory on a night when it wasn’t at its best and an undermanned DePaul squad refused to back down.
The Jays, stuck in a slugfest, trailed 60-59 with just over three minutes to go.
But they closed the game on a convincing 10-2 run, finishing with the precision you’d expect from an experienced squad that’s prevailed in several of these down-to-the-wire battles already this year.
CU made all eight of its free throws down the stretch Saturday. It used timeouts to make strategic substitutions, playing Shereef Mitchell on defense and turning to Mitch Ballock for offense. And its active defense closed off the high-percentage scoring windows for DePaul.
That was enough for the Jays (13-4, 9-3) to earn a 69-62 win, their third straight.
“You’ve got veteran guys who’ve been in those situations before,” coach Greg McDermott said. “(They) understand the urgency to each possession when you’re in the guts of the game like that.”
No. 17 Creighton wasn’t expected to require such late-game composure to leave Wintrust Arena with a victory Saturday.
DePaul had lost 12 straight games to CU — by an average of 17.5 points. The Blue Demons (3-7, 1-7) were playing without their preseason All-Big East point guard and leading scorer, Charlie Moore. And the Jays were coming off a momentous comeback win over Seton Hall Wednesday.
Yet Creighton couldn’t pull away, until the final moments.
Senior Denzel Mahoney’s two free throws put CU ahead 61-60 with 3:02 left. After junior Marcus Zegarowski made two at the line, senior Damien Jefferson’s runner in the paint extended the advantage to 65-60 with 1:39 remaining.
A DePaul bucket trimmed the lead to 65-62 but Mahoney and Zegarowski added four more from the stripe to ice it.
“We stepped up and made our free throws (Saturday) night, which was obviously the difference in the game,” McDermott said.
Creighton began play Saturday ranked 293rd nationally in free throw shooting (65.3%), but it went 17 of 20 at the stripe against DePaul.
That helped make up for the struggles from long-range — CU knocked down just six of its 22 3-pointers (27.3%). As did the play of the Jays’ big men.
Junior Christian Bishop pulled down a season-high five offensive rebounds, leading directly to eight second-chance points. He had a critical 3-point play with 4:16 left, when he corralled a bounce pass from Mitch Ballock and guided in a bucket on the move.
Then there was freshman Ryan Kalkbrenner. He had 12 points on 6 of 7 shooting, routinely benefiting from well-placed passes from point guards as he rolled to the rim out of CU’s ball screen actions. Sophomore Shereef Mitchell found him three times in the second half.
“That’s what DePaul was giving us,” Kalkbrenner said.
Many opponents have assigned help-side defenders to eliminate those lobs. A halftime reminder from the Creighton coaches helped the Jays take advantage of the Blue Demons' tactics.
That wasn’t the only adjustment the Jays had to make at the break.
They watched DePaul finish the first half with a 19-8 surge. The Blue Demons made seven of their final 14 shots. Even to open the second half, they appeared to be the aggressor.
DePaul jumped ahead 45-40 when junior Javon Freeman-Liberty stole an in-bounds pass and converted a layup. It was 50-45 two minutes later after freshman Kobe Elvis guided in a putback. Grad transfer guard Ray Salnave had 26 total points all year before erupting for 21 against CU.
“We just didn’t have the energy and the zip that I’ve become accustomed to with this group,” McDermott said. “It’s hard to explain.”
But Creighton found a way to survive by making the key plays down the stretch. Yet again.
The Jays are now 4-2 in Big East games where they’ve failed to reach the 70-point mark in regulation. And that doesn’t include a hard-fought 74-66 victory over UConn last week. Or Wednesday’s wild comeback.
“Sometimes you’ve got to win games like this when you’re not perfect,” McDermott said.
