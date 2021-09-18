No. 17 Creighton sweeps Wichita State and South Dakota to win Shocker Volleyball Classic

Wichita State gave No. 17 Creighton all it could handle for two sets. But the Jays found an extra gear to close out their sixth straight win Saturday night.

CU's now off to its best start in school history at 12-1.

But it wasn't easy Saturday night.

The Jays built a 23-20 lead in the first game — then the Shockers (6-3) held off two set points to tie it at 24-all before Creighton took the set. CU needed a 5-0 spurt to flip a 21-18 deficit late in the second set, which Wichita State knotted at 23-23 before back-to-back kills by freshman Norah Sis and senior Jaela Zimmerman.

No. 17 Creighton used an 8-0 run, on Zimmerman's serve, to jump in front 12-5 to open the third set. It eventually secured a 26-24, 25-23, 25-18 victory.

Zimmerman recorded 17 kills and Sis finished with 13. Sophomore Ellie Bolton contributed a season-best 15 digs off the bench.

The win was the second of the day for the Jays, who ended up securing the Shocker Volleyball Classic championship with their two sweeps Saturday. The first victory Saturday came against South Dakota (3-6).

The Jays controlled the action throughout the 25-17, 25-14, 25-18 win.