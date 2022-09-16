No. 17 Creighton volleyball closes out nonconference play against Rice and Kansas State

The smoke surrounding a grueling week has cleared.

After three straight five-set matches, the No. 17 Creighton volleyball team came away exhausted — and a better team.

“I think we had arguably one of the toughest eight day stretches in Creighton volleyball history,” coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said.

There was a notable difference between CU’s five-set loss to Nebraska Sept. 7 and its five-set wins over Florida State and UNO.

The will to take hold of matches when necessary.

"We felt like we didn’t go after the fifth game against Nebraska the way that we needed to," Booth said, "and we talked about that going into the fifth games against Florida State and UNO.

“You can’t get passive in those moments, you’ve gotta be the aggressor.”

After a couple of rest days and a week between matches, CU (7-2) will try to flip the switch much earlier to handle business in Houston at the Rice Invitational.

CU closes its nonconference schedule vs. 8-2 Kansas State and 8-1 Rice. Plenty of what made the Jays’ matches last week so extensive were constant rallies and answers from opposing defenses. Their pair of games in Texas could pose a similar challenge.

The Wildcats have made their presence felt around the net, entering the weekend averaging 2.8 blocks, a mark that currently ranks 18th in the nation. With 6-foot-5 middle blocker Sydney Bolding lurking near the net, attacks are spread thin. KSU has held opponents to .142% hitting.

While part of Creighton’s endless rallies with teams over the weekend could be seen as lapses in energy due to their recent action, both Florida State and UNO racked up digs and met balls with precision time after time.

The Owls could pose an even greater threat to CU’s offense.

Rice ranks third in the country in digs with 18 per set. The team has also held opponents to .145% hitting, just outside of this week’s AVCA poll behind a strong defense. Based on last week’s events, if there’s any team the Jays shouldn’t want to play a fifth game against, it’s Rice.

Nevertheless, the Jays might have an idea or two of how to pull away from that kind of game now.