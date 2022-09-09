No. 17 Creighton volleyball downs Florida State in five sets

No. 17 Creighton hasn’t seemed to be able to keep away from those sorts of matches this past week.

Just two days removed from its five-set spectacle with Nebraska, the Bluejays returned to action at Baxter Arena on Friday night — only to face a similar fate.

This time, CU withstood long rallies and constant digs to pull out a 25-19, 19-25, 29-27, 25-27, 15-12 win over Florida State.

“Fatigue starts to set in, it’s been quite a week,” coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. “I just thought we showed some big time grit. ... We learned from Wednesday, we have to go get this thing in the fifth game.”

The two teams strangely mirrored each other.

Creighton cruised to a Game 1 win. As it tends to be on its best days, it was confident in its attack. Hitting at .341% while holding the Seminoles to .146% can have that effect.

Then the two teams traded places. Florida State began the second set on a 5-1 run, hitting .364% en route to a Game 2 win that was just as comfortable as CU’s first set win.

In between and throughout the match, the teams aligned. They beat balls to spots at the same rate. They shared rallies that lasted an eternity, each one stealing a heap of momentum. Heads turned left and right as if staring down a pendulum.

The Jays trailed much of Game 3 until the two teams began to trade more blows than they had all match. After storming back from a five point deficit, CU continued to push back, with 11 lead changes in the set.

The teams read each other’s movement time and time again, with the game not ending until the Jays reached 29 points. The two programs combined for 117 attempts in that game alone, and the long-winded battle started to see some steep numbers.

Sophomore Norah Sis ended her night with a career-high 28 kills. It didn’t come without a school record 93 attempts, though, shattering the previous record of 77. Sophomore Kendra Wait, who was seemingly everywhere the team needed her to be, finished with a career-high 56 assists and tied for the third most digs in school history at 36. Senior Keeley Davis reached her career-high of 24 digs.

FSU stole a Game 4 win from CU’s grasp. The slugfest came down to Booth trusting her depth, with sophomore Abbey Milner playing most of the fifth set and freshman Ava Martin coming away with a career-high nine kills on 34 swings — including the kill that sealed the match.