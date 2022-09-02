No. 17 Creighton volleyball downs No. 25 USC in four sets

No. 17 Creighton volleyball has turned to sophomore Norah Sis as much as possible this season.

Why wouldn’t it? The Big East preseason Player of the Year has been as fierce as anyone in the nation in her attack, pummeling balls and racking up kills.

No. 25 USC couldn’t help but gameplan for her, giving Sis her toughest match of the season. Yet the Bluejays rallied around her, keeping their composure in a 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17 win over the Trojans on Friday night.

Creighton’s slow hitting start and fumbled defensive plays allowed USC to hang around early.

CU stuck it out despite USC’s constant attention on Norah Sis and continued to go to Keeley Davis. By the end of the set, she delivered. Five straights kills and a remarkable defensive play from Davis not only allowed CU to regain the lead, but run away with a 25-21 first game win.

The energy from the first set strickled into the next game, with the Bluejays opening the game up on a 7-2 run. For a long while, the Trojans would attempt to make a dent in their lead; a 3-0 run after which CU would follow with its own, a 5-1 to trim the lead down to four.

Creighton kept its distance until set point, when it held a 24-17 lead. It wouldn’t be so easy to put the Trojans away.

USC held off four set points, eventually cutting Creighton’s lead down to two before officials ruled that the Trojans committed a net violation, giving the Bluejays an anticlimactic second game-win.

The Trojans charged back, going blow for blow with CU in the third game. USC got out to as big as a 18-14 lead, but as Creighton had done all night, it kept its composure and paired a couple of Trojan errors with timely kills from Kiara Reinhardt and Kendra Wait.

A kill from freshman Ava Martin put DJ Sokol in a roar as it neared a 3-0 sweep, and USC found itself in the same spot it was in the set prior. Only this time, the Trojans’ run held up. A quick turn of events allowed them to lead a 4-1 run — good enough to snatch the game from Creighton and stay alive.

The fourth and final set was hardly different, with both teams going back and forth until Creighton pulled away late. Back-to-back aces from junior Ellie Bolton put the game out of reach for the Trojans.

Davis finished with 16 kills on 36 swings, seven digs and three blocks. Wait finished with 32 assists, 12 digs, four blocks and five kills.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com