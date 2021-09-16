No. 17 Creighton volleyball intends to make most of its depth this weekend

Creighton has depth on its roster this fall and its coaching staff intends to use it.
That's why the Jays had Keeley Davis swinging from the right side in wins over Illinois and UNO on Saturday — the junior excelled in her new role, too, recording a double-double against the Illini and picking up seven kills while hitting .429 against the Mavs.
Davis' playing time has dipped a bit this year with the emergence of freshman outside hitter Norah Sis. But she was ready last weekend. That's the mentality everyone needs to have, CU coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said.
"The good thing and the challenge with this team is we have a lot of depth," Booth said. "Keeley knows that and the whole team knows it. So if something's not feeling exactly right, we have options to try and see if it feels a little bit better."
It worked last weekend. There may be more lineup tweaks in store for this weekend, when the Jays compete in the Shocker Volleyball Classic.
Creighton opens the action with a match against Wyoming at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Wichita, Kan. Then CU plays twice on Saturday, facing off against South Dakota at noon and Wichita State at 7 p.m.
The Jays have matched their best 10-game start in school history — they've only been 9-1 two other times. They moved up to No. 17 in the top 25 coaches poll Monday after opening the year unranked.
Booth credited her players for the early season success, especially since Creighton's still tinkering with rotations and roles.
"They consistently have been good teammates whether they're on the court or not and that's what makes this team special," she said.
The only CU match available via online stream this weekend is its game against Wichita State, which will be carried on ESPN Plus.
