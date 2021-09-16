No. 17 Creighton volleyball intends to make most of its depth this weekend

Creighton has depth on its roster this fall and its coaching staff intends to use it.

That's why the Jays had Keeley Davis swinging from the right side in wins over Illinois and UNO on Saturday — the junior excelled in her new role, too, recording a double-double against the Illini and picking up seven kills while hitting .429 against the Mavs.

Davis' playing time has dipped a bit this year with the emergence of freshman outside hitter Norah Sis. But she was ready last weekend. That's the mentality everyone needs to have, CU coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said.

"The good thing and the challenge with this team is we have a lot of depth," Booth said. "Keeley knows that and the whole team knows it. So if something's not feeling exactly right, we have options to try and see if it feels a little bit better."

It worked last weekend. There may be more lineup tweaks in store for this weekend, when the Jays compete in the Shocker Volleyball Classic.

Creighton opens the action with a match against Wyoming at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Wichita, Kan. Then CU plays twice on Saturday, facing off against South Dakota at noon and Wichita State at 7 p.m.