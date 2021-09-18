No. 17 Creighton volleyball sweeps South Dakota, extends winning streak to five

Creighton extended its winning streak to five consecutive matches with a sweep of South Dakota on Saturday afternoon.

The Jays controlled the action throughout the 25-17, 25-14, 25-18 victory.

They finished the first game on a 7-1 run and they secured the final six points in a second-set win. They had leads of 9-4 and 20-12 in the final game.

Senior Jaela Zimmerman led the team with 16 kills, while hitting .400 and recording 16 digs. Freshman Norah Sis added 12 kills. Freshman setter Kendra Wait finished with a career-best 17 digs.

No. 17 Creighton will be back in action later Saturday when it plays at Wichita State at 7 p.m. on ESPN Plus.

CU also improved to 11-1 on the year, marking its best start in program history.

