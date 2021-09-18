 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 17 Creighton volleyball sweeps South Dakota, extends winning streak to five
0 comments
topical
VOLLEYBALL

No. 17 Creighton volleyball sweeps South Dakota, extends winning streak to five

Jon Nyatawa discusses what the expectations could be for the Jays this season.

Creighton extended its winning streak to five consecutive matches with a sweep of South Dakota on Saturday afternoon.

The Jays controlled the action throughout the 25-17, 25-14, 25-18 victory.

They finished the first game on a 7-1 run and they secured the final six points in a second-set win. They had leads of 9-4 and 20-12 in the final game.

Senior Jaela Zimmerman led the team with 16 kills, while hitting .400 and recording 16 digs. Freshman Norah Sis added 12 kills. Freshman setter Kendra Wait finished with a career-best 17 digs.

No. 17 Creighton will be back in action later Saturday when it plays at Wichita State at 7 p.m. on ESPN Plus.

CU also improved to 11-1 on the year, marking its best start in program history.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert