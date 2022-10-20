No. 18 Creighton volleyball aims to help NCAA profile by avoiding road upsets

Creighton volleyball bagged a big win over ranked Marquette, took a one-game lead in the Big East, and now faces a glut of league teams that aren’t likely headed to postseason play.

Time to rest? Hardly.

Any win, at this point, can only do so much for the Bluejays’ profile.

A couple losses to, say, Villanova and Georgetown — which host Creighton this weekend — can do more damage to the resume.

“We’re going to get everyone’s best shot, and so we have to anticipate that every single time we get on the court,” CU coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said this week. “We have to perform. I always think in high school, the discrepancy in high school is huge, right, in some different teams. In Division I college athletics, everyone is good.”

On paper, the Wildcats and Hoyas don’t present a significant threat. Both are 2-6 in the Big East with three-set losses at CU earlier this year. The Bluejays have won 17 of 20 from Villanova since 2013 — they’re 17-0 against Georgetown — and haven’t dropped a set to either team in nearly three years.

But CU nearly lost on Sunday at home to DePaul, which is also 2-6 in the Big East. And league teams that may not fare well in Omaha stand tougher in Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

“A lot of the Big East schools play better at home,” Booth said. “Sometimes they’re totally different teams.”

Heading into the week, Creighton was 13th in the NCAA RPI — one spot ahead of Marquette. That win, plus victories over USC (15th), Florida State (37th) and Iowa State (48th) look good on the resume, especially as the Cyclones stunned No. 1 Texas on Wednesday night. CU’s three losses to Nebraska (4th RPI), Kentucky (12th) and Rice (16th) represent quality setbacks, as well.

The majority of Big East teams, however, hang out in the 100s and 200s. ‘Nova is at 182. Georgetown at 252. So CU can’t afford to slip.

And the Bluejays generally don’t. Since 2018, including conference tournaments, they’ve lost just five Big East matches. This year, they’ve won all three five-setters in league play, too, making good on their coach’s belief in mental toughness.

CU has enough depth, too, to withstand two weeks of road matches. Nine Jays have appeared in at least 25 of the 30 conference sets, including defensive specialist Ellie Bolton, one of the team’s top servers who didn’t get the start against Marquette.

“I said ‘I know this is hard,’ and she said ‘it is hard, but I get it and I will be a great teammate and I’ll be ready to go,’” Booth said. “And when she got the call, in that match, she made a huge impact.”