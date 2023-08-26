No. 18 Creighton volleyball advanced to 2-0 on the season with a 28-26, 25-21, 25-20 sweep over No. 16 Purdue in West Lafayette Saturday.

It becomes CU’s first ranked win of the season, with a couple more Big Ten matchups slated through the remainder of its nonconference schedule.

After strong season debuts, middle blockers Ann Marie Remmes and Kiana Schmitt were both reliable once more, producing clutch plays to close out the Boilermakers.

Schmitt finished with nine kills on 16 swings and six block assists. Remmes added six kills on 10 swings.

Sophomore Ava Martin tallied 15 kills on 41 swings and six digs. Junior Kendra Wait added five kills, 34 assists, two aces, 10 digs and five block assists. Preseason Big East Player of the Year Norah Sis pitched in 12 kills on 42 swings and six digs.