No. 18 Creighton volleyball rallies for four-set win over Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Creighton entered the final day of the Rumble in the Rockies having already clinched the tournament title after beating Iowa State and Wichita State on Friday.

There seemingly wasn’t much left to prove at the Bluejays’ first tournament of the season.

Then in a wacky sequence of sets, Wyoming (0-3) pushed No. 18 Creighton (3-0) further than anyone all weekend before CU stood its ground for an 18-25, 25-9, 30-28, 25-13 win Saturday.

“I thought Wyoming really did a great job of just outworking us at different times and kicked us in the teeth to start,” coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said.

The Cowgirls started out trading blows with the Bluejays before several errors gave Wyoming a lead. By the time CU got back in the game, the errors piled on. The Bluejays were hitting balls too long or too wide, finishing the set hitting .062%.

Three straight kills from Corin Carruth gave Wyoming a seven-point lead, and it didn’t look back, securing a first-set win.

CU would ease into the second set, taking a comfortable lead behind much better hitting — including seven kills from sophomore Norah Sis, who finished with 22 kills and took home tournament MVP honors.

The Cowgirls hardly went away, erasing Creighton’s 17-13 third-set lead behind a 6-0 run. The Jays pushed back, and the teams teetered between a tie and a CU lead. A pivotal out-of-bounds call in favor of the Jays was overturned, giving Wyoming its lone set point.

Then came another kill from Sis, followed by an ace from senior Keeley Davis — her fourth of the night — to take a 2-1 match lead and cap a long set.

Wyoming seemingly exhausted its efforts in the third set, with Creighton pulling away in the fourth to remain undefeated.

“I really liked how we responded after losing a really bad game in Game 1,” Booth said. “I liked that we were able to regroup. I didn't like that we gave up the lead in Game 3, but I liked how we battled to hold on to that thing."

Sis added five digs and three blocks. Senior Kiana Schmitt had 12 kills and a block. Davis did a bit of everything, adding eight kills, four aces, 10 digs and four blocks. Sophomore Kendra Wait tallied 45 assists and 12 digs. Wait and Davis also made the all-tourney team.

Creighton returns home for its invitational next weekend. The Bluejays open against Southern California at 7:30 p.m. Friday.​

Creighton (3-0) .......... 18 25 30 25

At Wyoming (0-3)........ 25 9 28 13

CU (kills-aces-blocks): Sis 22-1-3, Schmitt 12-0-1, Davis 8-4-4, Wait 6-0-0, Reinhardt 3-0-4, Martin 3-0-1, Schmidt 3-0-0, Whitten 1-0-0, Bolton 0-3-0. Totals: 58-8-13.

UW: Carruth 14-1-3, Shime 13-0-0, McMahon 8-0-1, Barlow 4-0-2, Partyka 4-0-3, Mazzocca 2-0-4, Zuroske 0-1-0. Totals: 45-2-13.

Digs: CU 68 (Whitten 15, Wait 12, McCune 12, Davis 10, Bolton 6, Sis 5, Schmidt 4, Schmitt 2, Reinhardt 1, Martin 1), UW 69 (Zuroske 19, Rivera 13, Shime 12, Partyka 12, McMahon 2, Mazzocca 1). Assists: CU 51 (Wait 45, McCune 3, Sis 1, Schmidt 1, Whitten 1), UW 43 (Partyka 37, Zuroske 3, Carruth 2, McMahon 1).