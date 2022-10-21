 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
alert topical
VOLLEYBALL

No. 18 Creighton volleyball remains undefeated in Big East play with sweep of Villanova

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is Creighton volleyball's schedule for the 2022 season.

VILLANOVA, Pa. — No. 18 Creighton improved to 9-0 in Big East play as the Bluejays swept Villanova 25-22, 25-12, 25-17 Friday night.

Sophomore Norah Sis led the Jays with 12 kills and 15 digs. Sis had seven kills in the first set as CU held off Villanova (6-15) before Kiara Schmitt delivered a kill on set point.

Creighton

No. 18 Creighton improved to 9-0 in Big East play as the Bluejays swept Villanova on Friday night.

Creighton was in control after that. Keeley Davis had four kills during a 9-2 run early in the second set, then the Jays never trailed in the third set.

Schmitt added 10 kills and hit a team-best .471. Kendra Wait also had a double-double for the Jays with 35 assists and 13 digs.

As a team, Creighton outhit the Wildcats .318 to .091.

Creighton next plays at Georgetown at 4 p.m. Saturday.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert