No. 18 Creighton volleyball remains undefeated in Big East play with sweep of Villanova

VILLANOVA, Pa. — No. 18 Creighton improved to 9-0 in Big East play as the Bluejays swept Villanova 25-22, 25-12, 25-17 Friday night.

Sophomore Norah Sis led the Jays with 12 kills and 15 digs. Sis had seven kills in the first set as CU held off Villanova (6-15) before Kiara Schmitt delivered a kill on set point.

Creighton was in control after that. Keeley Davis had four kills during a 9-2 run early in the second set, then the Jays never trailed in the third set.

Schmitt added 10 kills and hit a team-best .471. Kendra Wait also had a double-double for the Jays with 35 assists and 13 digs.

As a team, Creighton outhit the Wildcats .318 to .091.

Creighton next plays at Georgetown at 4 p.m. Saturday.