No. 18 Creighton volleyball sweeps Iowa State in season opener

LARAMIE, Wyo. — No. 18 Creighton volleyball came away with a dominant win in its opening match of the season in Laramie, sweeping Iowa State 25-21, 25-20, 25-22.

Sophomore Norah Sis wasted no time living up to her title as preseason Big East Player of the Year, tallying her first double-double of the season out the gate with 17 kills on 35 swings and 10 digs — three of those kills coming consecutively to end the third and final set.

Sis and sophomore Kendra Wait’s connection was on full display, with Wait collecting 37 assists.

Senior Keeley Davis pitched in 10 kills on 22 swings herself — five of which came in the first set — helping the Bluejays finish with 50 kills to the Cyclones' 34 kills.

Senior Kiana Schmitt finished with seven kills, and graduate transfer Jazz Schmidt collected six kills on 13 swings.

Junior Kiara Reinhardt added four kills on nine swings and a team-high two blocks in her first game for the Bluejays since the 2020 season.

Freshman Ava Martin made her collegiate debut in the third set, providing a timely three kills on four swings to help put the Cyclones away.

The Jays will suit up once more Friday evening to take on Wichita State in their second game at the Rumble in the Rockies.

