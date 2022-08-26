 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Boyd & Charlies
alert topical
VOLLEYBALL

No. 18 Creighton volleyball sweeps Iowa State in season opener

  • Updated
  • 0
Creighton subscription offer

Take advantage of this offer today at Omaha.com/subscribe

LARAMIE, Wyo. — No. 18 Creighton volleyball came away with a dominant win in its opening match of the season in Laramie, sweeping Iowa State 25-21, 25-20, 25-22.

Sophomore Norah Sis wasted no time living up to her title as preseason Big East Player of the Year, tallying her first double-double of the season out the gate with 17 kills on 35 swings and 10 digs — three of those kills coming consecutively to end the third and final set.

Sis and sophomore Kendra Wait’s connection was on full display, with Wait collecting 37 assists.

Senior Keeley Davis pitched in 10 kills on 22 swings herself — five of which came in the first set — helping the Bluejays finish with 50 kills to the Cyclones' 34 kills.

Senior Kiana Schmitt finished with seven kills, and graduate transfer Jazz Schmidt collected six kills on 13 swings.

People are also reading…

Junior Kiara Reinhardt added four kills on nine swings and a team-high two blocks in her first game for the Bluejays since the 2020 season.

Freshman Ava Martin made her collegiate debut in the third set, providing a timely three kills on four swings to help put the Cyclones away.

The Jays will suit up once more Friday evening to take on Wichita State in their second game at the Rumble in the Rockies.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia policy has reduced heat-related deaths for student athletes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert