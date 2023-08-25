Creighton downed Loyola Chicago in a sweep, 25-23, 28-26, 25-22, ​in its season opener Friday.

The No. 18 Bluejays entered the weekend with uncertainty regarding its rotations. Depth, minutes, and how coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth would play her hand would be in the air.

CU finished Friday having released just a bit at one position.

Between sophomore Ann Marie Remmes, who received her first start, and senior Kiana Schmitt, the Jays had more than enough firepower to fight off a feisty Ramblers squad. Even when the two teams traded run after run. Even after Loyola was first to 20 points in each set.

When Creighton was forced to rally to yank Loyola’s late leads, Remmes would find a way to score. When Game 2 was begging for a close, Schmitt skied for the kill that would give it a much needed ending.

The pair of middle blockers combined for 17 kills on just 31 swings while hitting .484%. Sophomore Ava Martin added 14 kills on 34 swings and four digs. Junior Kendra Wait finished with six kills, 28 assists and nine digs.