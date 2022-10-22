No. 18 Creighton volleyball tops Georgetown, remains atop Big East standings

WASHINGTON — No. 18 Creighton stretched its winning streak to 10 with a 25-13, 25-12, 25-20 sweep of Georgetown on Saturday afternoon.

At 10-0, the Bluejays (18-3) maintained their one-game lead over Marquette atop the Big East standings. Creighton has won 21 straight regular-season conference matches and 49 of 55 sets.

"I think anytime you can get a road sweep, that's a good thing," coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said in a press release. "And we had an opportunity to put a lot of players in, so that was good."

Creighton gained control early as Ellie Bolton served two aces during a 10-0 run in the first set. Kiara Reinhardt had four blocks during that stretch.

CU hit .474 in the opening game, never trailed in the second and led 21-14 in the third before the Hoyas (4-17, 2-8) closed to 22-20. But the Jays would win the next three points to improve to 18-0 all time against Georgetown.

Norah Sis hit .433 and led Creighton with 16 kills on 30 swings. Kiana Schmitt added nine kills and hit .467. As a team, CU hit .378.

"It's big," Booth said of Schmitt's production. "A lot of teams scheme and release to the outside, so if they do that, we need someone who can put the ball down, especially one on one. Kiana does that at a really high rate, and it makes us much more difficult to scout."

Kendra Wait added 34 assists, and Allison Whitten led the defense with 13 digs.

Senior Jaela Zimmerman, coming back from an injury, saw her first action in the front row this season. She had two attacks.

Creighton will be on the road again next weekend, beginning with a match at Seton Hall on Friday before playing St. John's on Saturday.

Creighton (18-3, 10-0) .............. 25 25 25

At Georgetown (4-17, 2-8) ........ 13 12 20

CU (kills-aces-blocks): Sis 16-0-2, Schmitt 9-0-2, Schmidt 6-0-0, Reinhardt 3-2-4, Martin 3-0-0, Wait 3-0-1, Davis 2-2-3, Clapp 2-0-1, Bolton 0-3-0, Whitten 0-1-0, Milner 0-0-1. Totals: 44-8-14.

GU: Goyena 10-1-1, Smith 5-1-2, Wilhite 5-0-1, Kayongo 3-0-1, Park 1-1-0, Purcell 1-0-0, Watkins 0-1-0, Plutnicki 0-0-2. Totals: 25-4-7.

Digs: CU 39 (Whitten 13, McCune 6, Bolton 4, Wait 4, Davis 3, Schmitt 2, Zimmerman 2, Clapp 1, Maser 1), GU 27 (Park 10, Watkins 6, Plutnicki 5, Cuse 3, Goyena 1, Kayongo 1, Purcell 1). Assists: CU 41 (Wait 34, Schmidt 2, Bolton 1, Davis 1, Schmitt 1, Whitten 1, Maser 1), GU 24 (Plutnicki 22, Park 2).