No. 18 DePaul seizes control in fourth period to defeat Creighton women

Creighton freshman Emma Ronsiek scored 28 points, and senior Tatum Rembao finished one assist off a school record, but it wasn’t enough for the Jays to hold off one of the nation’s top offenses Tuesday night.

No. 18 DePaul unveiled its full potency in the fourth quarter, when it scored 30 points on 14 of 16 shooting as it bullishly attacked the paint with its playmakers to put the game away.

CU, which led for the entire third quarter, opened the fourth with six straight empty possessions, and the Blue Demons seized control with a 10-0 run. DePaul didn’t miss a shot during the final four minutes to seal a 90-81 win at Sokol Arena.

“We were in it for most of the game,” Rembao said. “It gives us that little bit of hope in the end. But they’re a tough opponent. They’re ranked for a reason. They’re good.”

Creighton (2-6, 1-3) never did back down, though.

It used a 17-4 surge late in the second quarter to snatch some momentum, making seven straight shots and taking a 43-36 lead with 1:48 left before the break.

The Jays countered DePaul’s aggressive defense with crisp passes, well-timed back-cuts and skillful shot-making for much of the night. The ball regularly moved inside, then out. Until CU found an open look.