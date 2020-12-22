No. 18 DePaul seizes control in fourth period to defeat Creighton women

Creighton freshman Emma Ronsiek scored 28 points, and senior Tatum Rembao finished one assist off a school record, but it wasn’t enough for the Jays to hold off one of the nation’s top offenses Tuesday night.
No. 18 DePaul unveiled its full potency in the fourth quarter, when it scored 30 points on 14 of 16 shooting as it bullishly attacked the paint with its playmakers to put the game away.
CU, which led for the entire third quarter, opened the fourth with six straight empty possessions, and the Blue Demons seized control with a 10-0 run. DePaul didn’t miss a shot during the final four minutes to seal a 90-81 win at Sokol Arena.
“We were in it for most of the game,” Rembao said. “It gives us that little bit of hope in the end. But they’re a tough opponent. They’re ranked for a reason. They’re good.”
Creighton (2-6, 1-3) never did back down, though.
It used a 17-4 surge late in the second quarter to snatch some momentum, making seven straight shots and taking a 43-36 lead with 1:48 left before the break.
The Jays countered DePaul’s aggressive defense with crisp passes, well-timed back-cuts and skillful shot-making for much of the night. The ball regularly moved inside, then out. Until CU found an open look.
Rembao orchestrated much of the attack Tuesday, often linking up with Ronsiek for easy buckets inside. Rembao’s 14 assists were the most by a Bluejay in 28 years and the most by a Big East player since Skylar Diggins in 2012.
Nine of those Rembao dimes went to the agile 6-foot-1 Ronsiek, who made 13 of her 15 shots.
“It’s basically just executing the plays and the girls getting the ball where it needs to go,” Ronsiek said.
But Creighton started slowly to open the fourth quarter. Three missed shots inside. And three turnovers.
That was enough of a window for DePaul (5-2, 2-0) to erase its three-point deficit. It converted its first six shots of the fourth quarter to take a 72-65 lead. And it never cooled off from there.
By the end of the night, the Blue Demons had set a Sokol Arena record for made field goals (38). Their shooting percentage (60.3%) was the best by a CU opponent in the building’s 12-year history. They ranked 12th nationally in scoring offense coming into Tuesday’s game.
“They broke us down off the dribble and hit tough shots,” coach Jim Flanery said. “Once they get going, they’re tough.”
