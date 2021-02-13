No. 19 Creighton basketball upsets No. 5 Villanova

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They made their case for more respect Saturday, and they closed the gap between them and the Wildcats in the Big East race.

Villanova’s technically still ahead by percentage points in the standings (.800 to CU’s .750). But the Wildcats have played six fewer league games due to the pandemic. The two teams are scheduled to meet again in Philadelphia during the final week of the regular season.

Creighton will hope to be just as sharp then as it was Saturday.

Point guard Marcus Zegarowski will surely try to lead the way again. Zegarowski was brilliant in this one.

He scored the Jays first points with a driving layup on their second possession. And did it again the next time down. He nailed a 3-pointer in transition a few moments later. Then he found Christian Bishop for an alley-oop dunk — a staple of CU’s ball screen offense that was open from time to time Saturday.

Zegarowski finished with a season-high 25 points on 10 of 18 shooting. He added five assists. It was arguably his best performance of the year, which began slowly as he recovered from offeason knee surgery.

He led the way for the Jays Saturday. Ballock added 20 points. Bishop finished with 16 points. Senior Damien Jefferson had 10 points and 10 rebounds.