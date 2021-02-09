No. 19 Creighton never trails in win over Georgetown

The Jays swarmed to the ball any time Georgetown (5-10, 3-7) tried to set up its big men in the post. If the ball was exposed, they swiped it away. They plugged up driving lanes. They challenged seemingly every shot.

For several stretches of play, the Hoyas (despite their size advantage) essentially quit trying to attack inside. Of their 30 first-half field goal tries, 20 came from behind the 3-point line. And they made just five. They managed just 12 points in the paint for the game and didn’t attempt a free throw until five minutes remained.

The victory capped a revenge-tour road trip for Creighton, which played at Marquette and at Georgetown over the span of four days. The Jays lost to both of those teams the first time around.

But they flipped the script in a win over the Golden Eagles Saturday, seemingly able to correct all of the issues that cost them in an 89-84 defeat back in December. CU won the rebounding battle, got key contributions from their bench and had a couple long stretches of stingy defense.

It was the same story against the Hoyas.

Creighton never seemed to gain control of its 86-79 loss to Georgetown last week, allowing the Hoyas to get comfortable from 3-point range early. But the Jays were the aggressor Tuesday.