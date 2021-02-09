No. 19 Creighton never trails in win over Georgetown

Creighton’s engaged and active defense kept Georgetown out of its rhythm all night long as the Jays avenged last week’s loss to the Hoyas with a convincing road win Tuesday.
It was the same Georgetown offense that shredded CU in Omaha by shooting 50% from the floor and finishing with the second-most points (86) by a Creighton opponent all season.
But the Jays set a different tone Tuesday.
They were assertive from the start — scoring the game’s first six points with three buckets right at the rim. Their energy and effort stood out even more on the other end of the court, as they recorded a school-record 19 steals and held the Hoyas to 27.6% shooting.
No. 19 Creighton never trailed and led by as many as 24 points in the 63-48 victory at Georgetown Tuesday, perhaps showing signs that it’s rounding into form just in time for a much-anticipated showdown with No. 5 Villanova in Omaha.
Junior Christian Bishop led his team with 17 points (on 8 of 11 shooting). Senior Mitch Ballock knocked down four 3-pointers. The Jays got four assists apiece from Marcus Zegarowski and Damien Jefferson.
CU only made five of its 24 3-point tries Tuesday, and it finished with a season-high 17 turnovers.
But Creighton (15-5, 11-4) was so effective executing its defensive plan that its inefficiency offensively did not matter much.
The Jays swarmed to the ball any time Georgetown (5-10, 3-7) tried to set up its big men in the post. If the ball was exposed, they swiped it away. They plugged up driving lanes. They challenged seemingly every shot.
For several stretches of play, the Hoyas (despite their size advantage) essentially quit trying to attack inside. Of their 30 first-half field goal tries, 20 came from behind the 3-point line. And they made just five. They managed just 12 points in the paint for the game and didn’t attempt a free throw until five minutes remained.
The victory capped a revenge-tour road trip for Creighton, which played at Marquette and at Georgetown over the span of four days. The Jays lost to both of those teams the first time around.
But they flipped the script in a win over the Golden Eagles Saturday, seemingly able to correct all of the issues that cost them in an 89-84 defeat back in December. CU won the rebounding battle, got key contributions from their bench and had a couple long stretches of stingy defense.
It was the same story against the Hoyas.
Creighton never seemed to gain control of its 86-79 loss to Georgetown last week, allowing the Hoyas to get comfortable from 3-point range early. But the Jays were the aggressor Tuesday.
CU’s first five buckets all came right at the rim.
Jefferson drove in and finished off a layup. He grabbed an offensive board and converted a putback. He found Bishop for dunk — then slammed one home with his right hand on a drive the next time down. Bishop’s driving basket made it 10-6 early.
The Jays kept attacking inside, too.
Bishop’s layup, off a feed from Marcus Zegarowski, extended CU’s lead to 29-19 with four minutes left in the first half. Bishop and freshman Ryan Kalkbrenner both finished in close to put Creighton ahead 33-21 at the break.
The Jays didn’t let off the gas pedal from there.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
Meet the 2020-21 Creighton men's basketball team
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa