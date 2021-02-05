No. 19 Creighton volleyball defeats No. 25 Marquette in five sets

One of junior Jaela Zimmerman’s teammates hollered out in appreciation from the Creighton bench while her serve was still floating over the net and dipping abruptly toward the court.
“Yes, Jaela!”
Zimmerman’s ball landed for an ace late in the first set Friday, and highlighted early a priority for the Jays against a familiar foe. To slow down the unpredictable and balanced Marquette offense, CU couldn’t hold back from the service line.
That’s how No. 19 Creighton (4-1) cornered the Golden Eagles’ attack in the fourth set, when the Jays changed the match’s momentum with seven blocks. And it’s how CU clinched the 25-13, 20-25, 23-25, 25-20, 15-11 win in a five-set thriller — back-to-back aces from senior Mahina Pua’a sealed the victory at D.J. Sokol Arena.
“Marquette is so lethal every place on the court that if you are a passive serving team, that ball’s going to come down your throat,” Jays coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. “You have to take some risk against a team like that.”
Creighton’s aggressiveness didn’t dip as the match's pressure mounted, either.
The Jays lost the second and third games. They trailed 9-5 in the fifth set. But they didn’t back down — displaying some mental toughness that this evolving CU squad hopes it can routinely summon as the season progresses.
“Our team just plays with a lot of heart, which I love about every single one of our players,” senior Naomi Hickman said. “We’re really engaged and locked in.”
They’ll likely have to bring the same mentality Saturday, when these two teams meet for a second non-league match. Then in two weeks, they’ll open conference play against each other with two more games in Milwaukee.
But this is often how the rivalry between the Big East’s top two programs tends to go.
They know each other well. The game plans, the go-to calls, the player tendencies. There are no surprises.
So even though Creighton reeled off a 12-0 run in Set One, it knew Marquette would respond. The Golden Eagles (3-2) had an 8-0 spurt of their own to take the second game easily.
It was a battle from there, and Marquette nearly pulled it out.
But it did leave the door open at the end — in a five-point sequence, the Golden Eagles committed two attack errors, served one into the net and contacted a ball that should have been left to land out of bounds. The 9-5 margin tightened to 10-9.
Then the Jays put the match away.
Sophomore Keeley Davis blasted a kill past the Golden Eagle defense on an assist from freshman middle blocker Kiara Reinhardt to tie it at 10-all. A few moments later, junior Annika Welty’s swing grazed the net and landed inside the sideline to make it 12-11.
Sophomore Kiana Schmitt and Hickman combined to record the Jays’ 16th block on the next point. Then Pua’a ended things with her two swerving aces.
“I love the fight of this group,” Booth said. “I’m really proud of them.”
