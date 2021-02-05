No. 19 Creighton volleyball defeats No. 25 Marquette in five sets

“Our team just plays with a lot of heart, which I love about every single one of our players,” senior Naomi Hickman said. “We’re really engaged and locked in.”

They’ll likely have to bring the same mentality Saturday, when these two teams meet for a second non-league match. Then in two weeks, they’ll open conference play against each other with two more games in Milwaukee.

But this is often how the rivalry between the Big East’s top two programs tends to go.

They know each other well. The game plans, the go-to calls, the player tendencies. There are no surprises.

So even though Creighton reeled off a 12-0 run in Set One, it knew Marquette would respond. The Golden Eagles (3-2) had an 8-0 spurt of their own to take the second game easily.

It was a battle from there, and Marquette nearly pulled it out.

But it did leave the door open at the end — in a five-point sequence, the Golden Eagles committed two attack errors, served one into the net and contacted a ball that should have been left to land out of bounds. The 9-5 margin tightened to 10-9.

Then the Jays put the match away.