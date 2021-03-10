No. 19 Missouri State defeats Creighton men's soccer

Creighton gave up two second-half goals and managed just three shots on target all afternoon in a 2-0 defeat against No. 19 Missouri State Wednesday.

The Jays were even at halftime in the neutral site match in Kansas City. And they were optimistic heading into the final 45 minutes with a strong wind at their backs. But they weren’t able to take advantage.

The Bears went ahead 1-0 in the 51st minute with a header off a corner kick. They sealed the win with a second goal in the 70th minute.

“I thought we were maybe too conservative in our approach,” CU coach Johnny Torres said. “On the day, I just didn’t think we did enough offensively. With the pieces we have offensively, there’s got to be more coming, especially with the wind at our backs.”

Creighton (2-2) finished with a season-low six shots. Only three were on target. Missouri State (3-0) had a 16-2 edge on corner kicks.

The Jays will return to action Saturday when they travel to play DePaul.

