No. 2 UConn defeats Creighton women

STORRS, Conn. — No. 2 Connecticut scored 23 unanswered points midway through the first half en route to an 80-47 win over the Creighton women on Thursday night.

Creighton (2-4) was within 10-7 after Emma Ronsiek's three-point play with 5:28 left in the first quarter, but the Huskies then rattled off 23 straight points over the next eight minutes.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa hit all nine of her field-goal attempts and led UConn with 24 points. Four Huskies finished in double figures as they shot 55.6% from the field.

Ronsiek led Creighton, which shot 30.2%, with 11 points, while Molly Mogensen added eight.

Creighton will play noon Saturday at Villanova.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.