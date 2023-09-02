Creighton swept LSU 25-12, 25-21, 32-30 Saturday in its second match of this weekend’s Bluejay Invitational. The Jays advanced to 4-1 on the season.

CU’s sweep wasn’t exactly sound. After two comfortable set wins, the Tigers pushed the Jays to their limit. The two exchanged points and leads, with CU forced to post 32 points to run away with a Game 3 win.

The Jays hit .381% on the day, unbothered by LSU’s frontline defense. Sophomore Ava Martin and junior Norah Sis combined for 30 kills on 59 swings.

Senior Kiana Shmitt added 11 kills on 17 swings and five blocks, while Ann Marie Remmes tallied eight kills on 14 swings.