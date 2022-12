No. 21 Arkansas holds off No. 16 Creighton's rally to remain undefeated

No. 21 Arkansas went on a 17-2 run during a three-minute stretch in the middle of the game and the Razorbacks held off a late charge by No. 16 Creighton for an 83-75 win Saturday afternoon at Sokol Arena.

Arkansas, which lost 81-72 at home to Creighton last December, improves to 13-0, while Creighton falls to 8-2.

Tied 24-all midway through the second quarter, Lauren Jensen, Morgan Maly and Jayme Horan hit 3s to give Creighton a 33-28 lead two minutes before halftime.

That's when the Razorbacks went on the 17-2 run that spanned the last two minutes of the first half and the opening minute of the second half.

Arkansas got two 3s from Rylee Langerman another one from Samara Spencer as it took a 37-33 lead into halftime.

The Razorbacks extended their lead to 45-35 in the opening minute of the third quarter when it had a six-point possession. CU's Rachael Saunders was called for a technical, which was her fourth foul, as Arkansas hit three free throws and a 3-pointer on that possession.

Arkansas' lead stayed between three and 11 points the rest of the third quarter as it took a 61-53 advantage into the fourth. The Razorbacks never let CU get closer than four in the final 10 minutes.

Spencer led Arkansas with 26 points, hitting 5 of 7 3-pointers. Maly led four Bluejays in double figures with 24 points and eight rebounds.

Creighton finishes its nonconference schedule by playing at No. 2 Stanford on Tuesday.

