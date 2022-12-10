BYU uses offensive rebounds to stun No. 21 Creighton in Las Vegas

Creighton men’s basketball finds itself in these situations more than most.

Buried in an enormous foxhole that feels unconquerable until it somehow isn’t. Fighting back during what feels like garbage time to make things interesting time and time again. Saturday night against BYU was no different, though No. 21 CU found itself in its best shape yet. With seconds to go, it’d actually taken a lead it clawed for minutes to reclaim.

Then came the ache that had bothered the Bluejays one too many times — a BYU offensive rebound and Dallin Hall’s putback — to put the Cougars up one with just 11 seconds to go.

With one final look, CU guard Shereef Mitchell stared down the rim from the corner. His legs squared, his look clean. After helping the Jays shave down what was once a 10-point lead with roughly three minutes to go, his shot fell short in CU’s 83-80 loss, its fourth straight.

“It was probably fitting that we lost on an offensive rebound because I think that was the story of the game,” coach Greg McDermott said.

Creighton’s problems were forecasted. It ran through typical warmups, breaking a sweat through layup lines while in its fourth city in two weeks. There was just an overwhelming feeling of absence. Something — no. Someone was missing.

Junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner was nowhere to be found, tucked away in one of Michelob Ultra Arena’s locker rooms. Kalkbrenner was diagnosed with a non-COVID illness, ruling him out of Saturday’s game against BYU. McDermott said the team had “one hour yesterday” to try and prepare for the big man’s absence. Fred King was left to grow up quickly.

Kalkbrenner did what he could on the bench during the game, keeping King at his hip during breaks and flowing in his ear while the freshman nodded along. King could only put so much of the wisdom to use. The team could only do so much without its star big man.

“Them missing (Kalkbrenner) inside changed everything for everybody,” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “He was the entire, 100%, focus of our gameplan. He’s just such a dominating force offensively and defensively. Two hours before the game, we were rethinking everything we had prepped the last couple days. I’m sure Creighton was the same.”

There was no preparing for the way BYU outrebounded Creighton. Coming off losses to South Dakota and Utah Valley, the 6-5 Cougars snagged 16 offensive rebounds to the Jays’ four, finishing the game with 21 second chance points. They pummeled the Jays inside as a result, outscoring them 42 to 24 in the paint.

Sophomore Arthur Kaluma led the charge in what wound up a career game for him, scoring a career-high 27 points on 8-of-14 shooting while making four of his seven 3-point attempts. Kaluma, who’d logged a number of minutes at center, kept the Jays afloat for as long as he could while trying to help bolster the backside on the other side.

The Jays (6-4) rediscovered their shooting tough in the process, shooting 10 of 27 from 3-point range in the process and drilling a couple of huge 3s to send a Creighton-heavy crowd into occasional roars.

But Kalkbrenner’s absence grew to be too heavy a weight to carry, with BYU drawing fouls while probing through Creighton’s drop coverage and snagging boards whenever it pleased.

Creighton had already been disadvantaged, relying heavily on King and Kaluma for its minutes at the five. McDermott even played Zander Yates, who played a total of minutes and matched the total number of minutes he’d played all season, while Kaluma endured foul trouble. When Kaluma fouled out with 6:32 to play, things trended downhill.

“I couldn‘t tell you what was going through my head,” Kaluma said of his fifth foul. “I just knew when it happened, it was probably the dumbest play I’ve ever made.”

The Cougars held a double-digit lead when Creighton strung together a miraculous stretch of steals and forced BYU passes that went long and wide. A full-court press manned by Ben Shtolzberg, Ryan Nembhard, Trey Alexander, Baylor Scheierman and Mitchell saw a game go from out of reach to legitimately competitive.

All the group needed was one final stop. One final rebound. Yet the night had already been written, decided by — of course — another offensive rebound from BYU.

“Like coach said, it’s kind of poetic how they won off an offensive rebound since they were killing us on the glass all game,” Kaluma said. “You can’t just attribute a loss to one play. We shouldn’t have been in that position to begin with if we did the right things.”

