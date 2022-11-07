No. 21 Creighton opens season with win over No. 23 South Dakota State

Here is the Creighton women's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season.
BROOKINGS, S.D. — No. 21 Creighton women's basketball opened its season with a 78-69 road win over No. 23 South Dakota State on Monday.
The Bluejays were led by Lauren Jensen with game-high 30 points and 5 assists. Jensen went 4 of 7 from behind the arc. Molly Mogensen finished with a team-high 7 rebounds.
The Jackrabbits were led by Myah Selland with 22 points.
The Jays (1-0) next face South Dakota on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Vermillion, S.D.
Looking back at the last five seasons of Creighton women's basketball
2021-22
Record: 23-10 Coach: Jim Flanery
Notables: Reached the Elite Eight for the first time in program history, season ended in Elite Eight of NCAA tournament with loss to South Carolina
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020-21
Record: 10-12 Coach: Jim Flanery
Notables: Fell in semifinals of the Big East tournament to Marquette, season ended in second round of the WNIT with loss to Northern Iowa
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
2019-20
Record: 19-11 Coach: Jim Flanery WNBA draft: Jaylyn Agnew, 2nd round (No. 24 overall)
Notables: Jaylyn Agnew became Creighton's first WNBA draft pick, Jaylyn Agnew named Big East women's basketball player of the year, season ends in Big East tournament quarterfinals with loss to St. John's, postseason tournaments canceled due to COVID-19
KENNETH FERRIERA, THE WORLD-HERALD
2018-19
Record: 15-16 Coach: Jim Flanery
Notables: Season ended in semifinals of the Big East tournament with loss to DePaul
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2017-18
Record: 19-13 Coach: Jim Flanery
Notables: Reached Big East tournament semifinals, season ended in second round of the NCAA tournament with loss to UCLA
MATT DIXON, THE WORLD-HERALD
