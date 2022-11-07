 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Claas
Presented By Hello Garage
BASKETBALL

No. 21 Creighton opens season with win over No. 23 South Dakota State

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is the Creighton women's basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season.

BROOKINGS, S.D. — No. 21 Creighton women's basketball opened its season with a 78-69 road win over No. 23 South Dakota State on Monday.

The Bluejays were led by Lauren Jensen with game-high 30 points and 5 assists. Jensen went 4 of 7 from behind the arc. Molly Mogensen finished with a team-high 7 rebounds.

The Jackrabbits were led by Myah Selland with 22 points.

The Jays (1-0) next face South Dakota on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Vermillion, S.D. 

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Warriors make NBA history in a bad way

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert