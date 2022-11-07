No. 21 Creighton opens season with win over No. 23 South Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. — No. 21 Creighton women's basketball opened its season with a 78-69 road win over No. 23 South Dakota State on Monday.

The Bluejays were led by Lauren Jensen with game-high 30 points and 5 assists. Jensen went 4 of 7 from behind the arc. Molly Mogensen finished with a team-high 7 rebounds.

The Jackrabbits were led by Myah Selland with 22 points.

The Jays (1-0) next face South Dakota on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Vermillion, S.D.

