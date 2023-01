No. 21 Creighton snaps three-game skid with win over DePaul

CHICAGO — A strong finish allowed No. 21 Creighton to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday afternoon.

The Bluejays scored the final 12 points to knock off DePaul 92-82. Creighton had lost to three consecutive ranked teams, including No. 2 Stanford and No. 8 Connecticut, before improving to 9-4.

"It will really help our kids' mentality going forward," Creighton coach Jim Flanery said after the win.

The game featured some wild momentum swings. Creighton, which scored 47 points Wednesday against UConn, was up 49-34 late in the first half. But DePaul scored the final seven points of the first half and took a seven-point lead into the fourth.

Aneesah Morrow, who scored 41 points against the Jays last season, scored 17 of her 33 points in the third quarter. DePaul went 11 of 15 from the field in the quarter.

But Creighton scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter and led 80-76 midway through the fourth. But then Emma Ronsiek, who led the Jays with 22 points, fouled out as a 6-0 run put DePaul back in front.

Lauren Jensen hit two free throws with 3:15 left to tie it 82-82 and she also scored the next five points to spark the game-ending run.

Jensen finished with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists, Morgan Maly had 17 of her 20 points in the first half and fellow starters Molly Mogensen (12) and Rachael Saunders (10) also were in double figures.

Morrow had her 11th double-double of the season, but she finished the day 14 of 36 from the field.

Creighton returns home to face Providence at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

