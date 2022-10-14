No. 21 Creighton volleyball downs No. 16 Marquette, claiming first place in Big East

No. 21 Creighton completed a five-set comeback, pulling away with a 21-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-8 win Friday night over No. 16 Marquette to claim its spot atop the Big East standings.

Through two sets, the Bluejays' chances appeared bleak.

The Golden Eagles enjoyed an early 4-0 run in the first set, taking a two-point lead that the Jays spent the rest of the game trying to erase. Marquette setter Yadhira Anchante was pulling so many of the strings, passing near-perfect balls and posting two of the most timely kills to that point — one of them to snatch game point.

She helped MU outhit Creighton .317 to .178 in the set.

The Jays attempted to turn things around, pulling out some late-game heroics to trim the Golden Eagles lead to a point. Despite hitting .311%, a 3-1 Marquette run gave it a 2-0 match lead.

CU was in a familiar place.

But the Bluejays have played in too many matches like this to call their fortune so soon.

Game 3 became a game of runs, with CU’s efficiency granting it a different outcome. Its early 13-7 was extinguished, eventually tied after a 6-0 Marquette run. The Jays punched back once more, going on a 5-0 run before putting a dent in MU’s efforts.

Then the match completely changed.

Creighton put on a hitting clinic, leading by as many as 11 points in the fourth game to change its outlook. The Jays hit .366 and .311 through the final two games to put themselves in a fifth set.

With all the momentum in their corner, the Jays rallied to a 15-8 win to complete their comeback and take the momentary Big East lead.

Sophomore Norah Sis finished with a match-high 21 kills on 62 swings. Freshman Ava Martin ended with a career-high 18 kills. Senior Keeley Davis tallied 11 kills and 26 digs. Sophomore Kendra Wait finished with 59 assists and 18 digs.

