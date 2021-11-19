No. 21 Creighton volleyball downs Seton Hall, cruising to 10th straight win

No. 21 Creighton cruised to its 10th straight match as it swept Seton Hall 25-16, 25-13, 25-8 Friday night at Sokol Arena.
Creighton (27-3) improves to 15-2 in Big East play. A win over St. John's in Sunday's regular-season finale would give the Bluejays their eighth straight league title.
Creighton served 14 aces on the night and held Seton Hall to 16 kills as the Pirates hit minus-.037.
Norah Sis finished with nine kills and eight digs, while Jaela Zimmerman had eight kills and nine digs for the Jays. Kendra Wait finished with a double-double with 23 assists and 11 digs.
