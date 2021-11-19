 Skip to main content
No. 21 Creighton volleyball downs Seton Hall, cruising to 10th straight win
No. 21 Creighton volleyball downs Seton Hall, cruising to 10th straight win

Creighton's Keeley Davis and Kendra Wait celebrate a second-set point against Seton Hall.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

No. 21 Creighton cruised to its 10th straight match as it swept Seton Hall 25-16, 25-13, 25-8 Friday night at Sokol Arena.

Creighton (27-3) improves to 15-2 in Big East play. A win over St. John's in Sunday's regular-season finale would give the Bluejays their eighth straight league title.

Creighton served 14 aces on the night and held Seton Hall to 16 kills as the Pirates hit minus-.037.

Norah Sis finished with nine kills and eight digs, while Jaela Zimmerman had eight kills and nine digs for the Jays. Kendra Wait finished with a double-double with 23 assists and 11 digs.

