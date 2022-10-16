No. 21 Creighton volleyball rallies to hold off DePaul upset bid

Two days after rallying from two sets down to beat Marquette, No. 21 Creighton needed another rally to defeat DePaul 25-15, 25-27, 22-25, 25-12, 15-11 Sunday afternoon at Sokol Arena.

Norah Sis led the Bluejays with 22 kills while Kiana Schmitt added 16 kills and hit .364. She was also in on 13 blocks. Kendra Wait had a double-double with 52 assists and 19 digs.

Creighton improved to 8-0 in Big East play as it stays atop of the league standings.

CU plays its next four matches away from home, beginning Friday at Villanova.

