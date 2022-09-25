No. 22 Creighton volleyball tops Villanova for second Big East sweep

Nebraska fell one spot in the latest AVCA volleyball Top 25 poll while Creighton slipped to No. 22.
No. 22 Creighton earned its second sweep of the weekend, this team beating Villanova 25-17, 25-15, 25-18 Sunday at Sokol Arena.
Norah Sis led the Bluejays with 12 kills while freshman Ava Martin added 11 kills and hit .368. Keeley Davis had eight kills on 14 swings, hitting at a .571 clip.
Kendra Wait had 34 assists and two aces. Ellie Bolton also had two aces, including one on match point.
Creighton held Villanova to a .090 hitting percentage.
Next up, the Jays host Xavier at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Photos: Creighton volleyball hosts Georgetown
Creighton's Allison Whitten (20) gets a dig in the Georgetown vs. Creighton volleyball match at Creighton University on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Norah Sis (2) serves in the Georgetown vs. Creighton volleyball match at Creighton University on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiana Schmitt (9) gets a hit in the Georgetown vs. Creighton volleyball match at Creighton University on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jazz Schmidt (10) and Kiara Reinhardt (5) go up for a block in the Georgetown vs. Creighton volleyball match at Creighton University on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis (6) celebrates a point with her team in the Georgetown vs. Creighton volleyball match at Creighton University on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiana Schmitt (9) goes up for the ball in the Georgetown vs. Creighton volleyball match at Creighton University on Friday. Creighton won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Kristen Bernthal Booth watches her team in the Georgetown vs. Creighton volleyball match at Creighton University on Friday. Creighton won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgetown's Karis Park (14) gets under the ball in the Georgetown vs. Creighton volleyball match at Creighton University on Friday. Creighton won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton celebrates a point in the Georgetown vs. Creighton volleyball match at Creighton University on Friday. Creighton won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kiara Reinhardt (5) goes up against Georgetown's Giselle Williams (21) in the Georgetown vs. Creighton volleyball match at Creighton University on Friday. Creighton won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Blue Crew members dance during the Georgetown vs. Creighton volleyball match at Creighton University on Friday. Creighton won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Norah Sis (2) looks up at the scoreboard in the Georgetown vs. Creighton volleyball match at Creighton University on Friday. Creighton won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Georgetown vs. Creighton volleyball match at Creighton University on Friday. Creighton won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait (15) serves in the Georgetown vs. Creighton volleyball match at Creighton University on Friday. Creighton won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans cheer after a point in the Georgetown vs. Creighton volleyball match at Creighton University on Friday. Creighton won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton celebrates a play in the Georgetown vs. Creighton volleyball match at Creighton University on Friday. Creighton won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis (6) serves in the Georgetown vs. Creighton volleyball match at Creighton University on Friday. Creighton won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgetown's Emma Plutnicki (15) sets the ball in the Georgetown vs. Creighton volleyball match at Creighton University on Friday. Creighton won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Allison Whitten (20) bumps the ball in the Georgetown vs. Creighton volleyball match at Creighton University on Friday. Creighton won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton celebrates a play in the Georgetown vs. Creighton volleyball match at Creighton University on Friday. Creighton won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Keeley Davis (6) hits the ball in the Georgetown vs. Creighton volleyball match at Creighton University on Friday. Creighton won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Creighton bench celebrates a play in the Georgetown vs. Creighton volleyball match at Creighton University on Friday. Creighton won in three sets.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
