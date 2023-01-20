No. 22 Villanova use hot first quarter to defeat Creighton women

Jim Flanery’s arms seemed glued across each other, his lips curled while he remained in one stance outside the rare moments he grew visibly upset with officiating or the way his team looked.

Creighton women’s basketball wasn’t exactly going to have him tap dancing after its first 10 minutes. The Bluejays watched Villanova score in bunches in their 73-57 loss Friday night at Sokol Arena, with the looks struggling to fall for CU.

The first quarter wasn’t kind to the Jays. They attempted six threes and 15 shots overall — none of which saw the bottom of the net. Their only six points came from their few trips to the free throw line, two of which came as the first-quarter buzzer expired to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 20.

Meanwhile, Villanova couldn’t miss. Guard Maddie Burke went unconscious, going 5 for 6 from deep in the first quarter alone to help build the lead the Jays could never sufficiently trim.

Creighton did what it could to make sure Maddy Siegrist, the nation’s leading scorer, wouldn’t single handedly beat it. When her teammates piled it on the Jays early, Villanova found ways to get its star forward involved.

Life hadn’t completely left Sokol, though. A nine-point swing from the Bluejays shaved down Villanova’s biggest lead of the night, sending the building into a frenzy. It only created such a dent, with the run ending up as CU’s highlight of the game.

Villanova closed the game with three players with at least 15 points. Lauren Jensen and Morgan Maly led the way for Creighton with 11 points each.

