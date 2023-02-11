Few games could get messier than Creighton’s 56-53 win over UConn on Saturday.

Few teams have found ways to win similar games as often as the Bluejays have over the past month.

“You wanna capture Big East basketball in 40 minutes, that was it," said CU coach Greg McDermott.

Both teams combined to shoot just 7 for 25 from deep through 20 minutes. The Huskies shot 35%, with the Jays shooting 44% from the field.

The first half didn’t provide the most enticing offensive showcase. But UConn’s Adama Sanogo kept things interesting with three 3-pointers.

Sophomore Trey Alexander suffocated UConn guard Jordan Hawkins, limiting him to shoot 0 for 4 from the field in the first half during the nine minutes he played due to foul trouble.

Alexander eventually wouldn’t be any stranger to foul trouble himself. The 6-foot-4 guard played just 23 minutes in light of his first half whistle woes. After drawing his fourth foul with plenty of time left in Saturday’s game, coach Greg McDermott was forced to be conservative and toss out alternate lineups.

Alexander delivered a necessary scoring pop in the minutes he did play, scoring 17 points by the end of the night.

Creighton needed a way to survive without him. In what became as ugly a game as anyone could sell, the Bluejays grinded against UConn’s offensive rebounding and inside punch.

To no surprise, Ryan Kalkbrenner's several defensive stops down the stretch helped CU survive. But it would be his free throws that sent UConn packing and ended the teams’ season series in a split.

