Few games could get messier than Creighton’s 56-53 win over UConn on Saturday.
Few teams have found ways to win similar games as often as the Bluejays have over the past month.
“You wanna capture Big East basketball in 40 minutes, that was it," said CU coach Greg McDermott.
Both teams combined to shoot just 7 for 25 from deep through 20 minutes. The Huskies shot 35%, with the Jays shooting 44% from the field.
The first half didn’t provide the most enticing offensive showcase. But UConn’s Adama Sanogo kept things interesting with three 3-pointers.
Sophomore Trey Alexander suffocated UConn guard Jordan Hawkins, limiting him to shoot 0 for 4 from the field in the first half during the nine minutes he played due to foul trouble.
Alexander eventually wouldn’t be any stranger to foul trouble himself. The 6-foot-4 guard played just 23 minutes in light of his first half whistle woes. After drawing his fourth foul with plenty of time left in Saturday’s game, coach Greg McDermott was forced to be conservative and toss out alternate lineups.
Alexander delivered a necessary scoring pop in the minutes he did play, scoring 17 points by the end of the night.
Creighton needed a way to survive without him. In what became as ugly a game as anyone could sell, the Bluejays grinded against UConn’s offensive rebounding and inside punch.
To no surprise, Ryan Kalkbrenner's several defensive stops down the stretch helped CU survive. But it would be his free throws that sent UConn packing and ended the teams’ season series in a split.
Photos: Creighton men's basketball hosts UConn
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell (4) walks off the court with head coach Greg McDermott following the UConn vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 56-53.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) shoots the ball over UConn's Adama Sanogo (21) during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell (4) goes for two points in the UConn vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) brings the bal;l down the court in the UConn vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) shoots the ball in the UConn vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) moves past UConn's Adama Sanogo (21) and Jordan Hawkins (24) during their game on Saturday in Omaha.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) stretches out for the ball in front of UConn's Hassan Diarra (5) during their game on Saturday in Omaha. Creighton won the game 56-53.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) spins past UConn's Nahiem Alleyne (4) during their game on Saturday in Omaha. Creighton won the game 56-53.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans celebrate a play in the UConn vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 56-53.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) celebrates a basket in the UConn vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 56-53.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott watches his team in the UConn vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 56-53.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) gets under UConn's Hassan Diarra (5) during their game on Saturday in Omaha. Creighton won the game 56-53.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) goes for two points in the UConn vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 56-53.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The UConn vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 56-53.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
UConn head coach Dan Hurley calls out to his team in the UConn vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 56-53.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) plays defense on UConn's Adama Sanogo (21) during their game on Saturday in Omaha. Creighton won the game 56-53.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) questions a call in the UConn vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 56-53.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott questions a call in the UConn vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 56-53.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) reacts after a basket in the UConn vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 56-53.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) moves with the ball in the UConn vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 56-53.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton sophomore chemistry and philosophy major Zach Haefele watches the UConn vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 56-53.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) moves past UConn's Andre Jackson Jr. (44) during their game on Saturday in Omaha. Creighton won the game 56-53.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton fans celebrate a play in the UConn vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 56-53.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Mason Miller (13) goes up for the rebound in the UConn vs. Creighton men's basketball game in Omaha on Saturday. Creighton won the game 56-53.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!