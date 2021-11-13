No. 23 Creighton volleyball extends win streak to nine with sweep of Villanova

VILLANOVA, Pa. — No. 23 Creighton volleyball had a very efficient offensive night, hitting a season-best .426 as it defeated Villanova 25-11, 25-15, 25-18 Saturday.

Norah Sis led the Bluejays with 12 kills and hit .500, Jaela Zimmerman also had 12 kills and Keeley Davis added 11 kills and hit .611.

Creighton, winners of nine straight matches, used an early 6-1 run to take command of the first set, but the Bluejays didn't seize control of the next two sets until the later portions.

CU's leads was 19-15 in the second set when the Jays scored the final six points. Kiana Schmitt delivered three straight kills to start that run. For the match, Schmitt had seven kills on nine attacks for a .778 hitting percentage.

Villanova was up 15-14 in the third set before CU finished on an 11-3 run. Annika Welty ended the match with her ninth kill.

Kendra Wait ended the night with 35 assists for the Bluejays.

Creighton, 14-2 in the Big East, maintains a half-game lead over Marquette. CU returns home to face Seton Hall on Friday and St. John's on Sunday to finish the regular season.

