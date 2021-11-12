 Skip to main content
No. 23 Creighton volleyball extends winning streak to eight with sweep of Georgetown
WASHINGTON, D.C. — No. 23 Creighton picked up its eighth straight win and improved to 13-2 in Big East play with a 25-13, 25-15, 25-14 victory over Georgetown on Friday.

Creighton, which has a half-game lead in the Big East, set the tone from the service line with nine aces. Keeley Davis had three of them, while Norah Sis, Jaela Zimmerman and Abby Bottomley each added two. The only times Creighton trailed on the day were during the opening points of the second and third sets.

"(Former A.D.) Bruce Rasmussen texted me after the match to never take a road win for granted and that's what I feel," Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said.

Sis led the Bluejays with eight kills and 15 digs. CU hit .218 as a team while holding Georgetown to .017.

Kendra Wait added 27 assists, but Bottomley had a match-high 19 digs.

Creighton will play at Villanova at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Jays have 16 wins away from home — 10 road wins, six on neutral courts — which is an NCAA-best this season.

