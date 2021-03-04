No. 23 Creighton volleyball has slim margin for error against DePaul

Creighton hasn’t played in a month while its weekend opponent will wrap up its Big East regular-season schedule Saturday.

That’s the unusual nature of an unconventional season.

But that means the Jays, who are still tinkering with lineups and sorting through roles, likely won’t have much margin for error when they face off against a DePaul squad that’s already in midseason form.

Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said she mentioned this fact to her team at the start of the week.

“We don’t have the option to work ourselves into trying to play well,” Booth said. “For all of us, it feels really early in the season. But Friday and Saturday have a huge impact on whether we make the Big East conference tournament.”

The Jays currently sit at 1-1 in the league standings. Their early-February two-match split with Marquette was initially logged as an out-of-conference showdown, but the two teams agreed to apply the results to the Big East standings after CU entered a COVID-19 pause.

The last time No. 23 Creighton took the court was Feb. 6, when it got swept by Marquette. CU won a five-set thriller against the Golden Eagles one day earlier.