No. 23 Creighton volleyball sweeps Butler
VOLLEYBALL

No. 23 Creighton volleyball sweeps Butler

  • Updated
INDIANAPOLIS — No. 23 Creighton hit .367 as a team as the Bluejays rolled past Butler, 25-16, 25-17, 25-16, Friday night.

Jaela Zimmerman led Creighton (7-2) with 13 kills, while Annika Welty added a career-high 10 kills while hitting .571.

Zimmerman got the Jays started on the right foot as she had seven kills and hit .778 in the opening set. Butler was within 13-12 in the second set before CU went on a 5-1 run. Welty ended that set with a kill.

The Jays hit .500 in the third set as Welty led the way with seven kills. Ellie Bolton finished the night with 14 digs to lead the CU defense, which held Butler to a .096 hitting percentage.

Butler did beat No. 24 Marquette last weekend, but the Jays stayed in control Friday.

Creighton and Butler will play again Saturday at 3 p.m.

