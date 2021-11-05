No. 24 Creighton volleyball sweeps Xavier for sixth straight win

No. 24 Creighton swept Xavier on Friday night inside D.J. Sokol Arena to secure its sixth straight win.

The Jays (23-3, 11-2) kept pace in the Big East standings with Marquette, which won at Seton Hall on Friday. Both CU and the Golden Eagles (20-4, 11-2) are tied in first place.

Friday marked just the second time during its winning streak that Creighton didn't finish with double-digit blocks (it had seven). But the Jays recorded at least five aces Friday for the seventh time in the last eight matches. They also had their third-best attack percentage (.286) in league play this year.

Freshman Norah Sis led the team with 14 kills during the 25-18, 25-22, 25-22 victory. Senior Abby Bottomley finished with a match-high 14 kills. Junior Keeley Davis added seven kills and 10 digs.

Senior Jaela Zimmerman recorded three of her 10 kills during the first six rallies, helping Creighton race out to an impressive 11-3 lead in the first set. It handed things the rest of the way to take that game.

The Musketeers (10-14, 5-8) opened the second set on a 7-2 run, but CU battled back to jump in front 2-0 at intermission. The momentum swung back and forth in the third game — Xavier actually had a 6-0 run early on — before the Jays secured the win on a kill by senior Annika Welty.