No. 25 Creighton shows tough defense in blowout win over Marquette

No. 25 Creighton controlled Sunday's game with its defense as the Jays led wire-to-wire in a 68-42 win over the Marquette women at Sokol Arena.
Creighton, which was upset 79-75 by Providence on Wednesday, held Marquette to 16 points midway through the third quarter. At that point, CU led 43-16 after it was up 35-14 at halftime.
The 42 points were a season-low for Marquette, which entered Sunday averaging 68.1 points. Marquette had won five of its previous six games against Creighton.
Lauren Jensen led Creighton with 19 points and five assists, while Morgan Maly had 10 points and seven rebounds. Maly set the tone for the day by scoring the game's first seven points.
Creighton will host Seton Hall at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Seton Hall is 7-1 in league play and won at Providence by 16 on Sunday.
Kennedy Townsend
KENNEDY TOWNSEND
Position: Guard
Hometown: Kansas City, Mo.
Lexi Unruh
LEXI UNRUH
Position: Guard
Hometown: Sioux Falls, S.D.
Kiani Lockett
KIANI LOCKETT
Position: Guard
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.
Jayme Horan
JAYME HORAN
Position: Guard
Hometown: Omaha, Neb.
Rachael Saunders
RACHAEL SAUNDERS
Position: Guard
Hometown: Iowa City, Iowa
Mallory Brake
MALLORY BRAKE
Position: Forward
Hometown: Hastings, Minn.
Lauren Jensen
LAUREN JENSEN
Position: Guard
Hometown: Lakeville, Minn.
Molly Mogensen
MOLLY MOGENSEN
Position: Guard
Hometown: Farmington, Minn.
Carly Bachelor
CARLY BACHELOR
Position: Guard/Forward
Hometown: Topeka, Kan.
Brittany Harshaw
BRITTANY HARSHAW
Position: Guard
Hometown: Andover, Kan.
Morgan Maly
MORGAN MALY
Position: Guard/Forward
Hometown: Crete, Neb.
Emma Ronsiek
EMMA RONSIEK
Position: Forward
Hometown: Sioux Falls, S.D.
