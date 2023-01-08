 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 25 Creighton shows tough defense in blowout win over Marquette

  • Updated
  • 0

No. 25 Creighton controlled Sunday's game with its defense as the Jays led wire-to-wire in a 68-42 win over the Marquette women at Sokol Arena.

Creighton, which was upset 79-75 by Providence on Wednesday, held Marquette to 16 points midway through the third quarter. At that point, CU led 43-16 after it was up 35-14 at halftime.

The 42 points were a season-low for Marquette, which entered Sunday averaging 68.1 points. Marquette had won five of its previous six games against Creighton.

Lauren Jensen led Creighton with 19 points and five assists, while Morgan Maly had 10 points and seven rebounds. Maly set the tone for the day by scoring the game's first seven points. ​

Creighton will host Seton Hall at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Seton Hall is 7-1 in league play and won at Providence by 16 on Sunday.

