No. 25 Marquette defeats Creighton men's soccer in overtime

Zyan Andrade scored 3:40 into overtime as No. 25 Marquette edged Creighton 2-1 at Morrison Stadium on Saturday.

Christian Marquez fed a cross to the center of the penalty area as Andrade ran unguarded toward the goal. Andrade drove a shot with his left foot past diving Creighton goalkeeper Nathan Schnur to give the Golden Eagles (6-1-1, 3-1-1) the win.

The Bluejays played with 10 men for 86 minutes after Owen O'Malley was given a red card.

"I thought we did enough to actually win on the day even though we played a man down," Creighton coach Johnny Torres said. "Unfortunately for us it caught up to us physically, but I'm very proud of our group."

Jake Ronneberg scored the lone goal for the Bluejays (3-4-2, 3-2-0), who have dropped three of their past four matches.

Creighton will travel to Xavier on Wednesday.