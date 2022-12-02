No. 4-seed Creighton volleyball shocked by Auburn in opening round

Bleary-eyed and red-faced, Jazz Schmidt embraced her coach and sobbed.

This final moment in a Creighton uniform — hugging Kirsten Bernthal Booth in the interview room inside DJ Sokol Arena — came far sooner than Schmidt or any other Bluejay imagined. That the senior transfer would have to make her debut at setter in the most important match of the season seemed equally far-fetched.

But such was the cold reality Friday night as 23rd-ranked and fourth-seeded Creighton watched a five-set thriller slip away on its home court to Auburn in a 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 16-25, 15-11 ouster. While the Tigers celebrated their second postseason win in school history, the Jays failed to advance past the NCAA tournament’s first round for just the third time in 12 appearances.

“On paper we’re supposed to win that game so I do feel badly that it didn’t go our way,” Schmidt said. “But I gave my 110% effort and everybody prepared me really well.”

Star setter Kendra Wait hadn’t missed a set for Creighton this fall until Friday. The sophomore took a shot to the face in the Big East tournament final last week and was ruled out earlier in the day after a week of monitoring. Schmidt — normally one of CU’s best right-side hitters — crammed at her new position while Creighton filled her void with younger swingers.

It wasn’t lost on Booth that the match fell on the one-year anniversary of when standout hitter Jaela Zimmerman suffered an ACL injury in the 2021 postseason that undercut the team’s chances. Zimmerman wasn’t the same this season, going from 376 kills a season ago to three in just 15 sets.

“We’ve had interesting luck in the NCAA tournament for sure,” Booth said. “… This is going to sting for a while, there’s no question. But then we’re going to remember what an awesome year it was.”

Sophomore Norah Sis exploded for a career-high 30 kills but no other Bluejay could find any consistency against a hulking Auburn net presence featuring freshmen Akasha Anderson (6-foot-3), Kendal Kemp (6-6), Madison Scheer (6-1) and Bel Zimmerman (6-2). The SEC at-large qualifiers out-blocked the hosts 14-6 with Scheer (17 kills), Anderson (15) and Zimmerman (11) accounting for 75% of their finishes.

Auburn’s so-called “seven-year plan” under third-year coach Brent Crouch sped up this season with the addition of a top-30 freshman class that willed the program into the NCAAs for the only time since 2010. It only carries 12 players on its roster in the name of zealously protecting the culture the team has built. A win over undersized-but-hard-hitting Houston would introduce the football school to volleyball’s final 16. That match is Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

“We’re ahead of schedule for sure,” Crouch said. “We’re not the best attacking team in the country. We’re not the best passing team in the country. We’re not the best serving team. You can go through the whole thing. But I think we have elite chemistry.”

Said Anderson: “I know we just busted a lot of people’s brackets. So that’s also a really good feeling.”

Still, Creighton was as close as 12-10 in the fifth set before an Auburn kill and service ace provided an insurmountable cushion. Sis’s 30th kill followed before Creighton served long, setting off a celebration in an orange-clad corner of the arena with 2,653 in attendance.

Schmidt, the Palm Beach Atlantic transfer who had offers to start at multiple Power Five schools, finished with 44 assists. Ava Martin had 14 kills and Kiana Schmitt added eight for the Jays, who collectively hit .166 to Auburn’s .231.

The teams swapped modest runs early in the first set and mostly sided out late. Creighton found separation at 14-all with a 6-1 run that included three Auburn errors, kills from Schmidt and Keeley Davis and a Martin solo block.

Auburn squared the match from there as its height advantage at the net began to show. Five Tiger service errors and four Bluejay aces kept the hosts close but Auburn — clinging to a 21-19 lead — landed an out-of-system dump kill before two net violations and a block closed out set two for the SEC squad.

A herculean effort from Sis in the third set — 13 kills, on a grab bag of booming swings and tool shots off blockers — was mitigated by five CU service errors. The Bluejays couldn’t rally from down 21-19 yet again, with a termination from Auburn’s Kiara Reinhardt and consecutive hitting errors sinking their hopes.

Creighton cruised for most of the fourth frame after building a 12-4 lead. It doubled up Auburn in kills — 14 to 7 — by scooting around the Tiger bigs at the net just enough. Perhaps more critically the hosts dominated the service line, controlling first touches time and again while the Tigers committed four service errors. Twice an Auburn overpass led to a Schmidt kill and a timeout.

The Bluejays — winners of six of eight five-set matches this season before Friday — couldn’t close in the end. The Big East champions lose seven seniors after finishing 27-5, including one who lingered the longest and perhaps cried the hardest in the aftermath of an early end no one saw coming so soon.

“It’s a little bit crazy that I was needed to set for the NCAA tournament,” Schmidt said. “But my teammates were really supportive and really calm and so were all the coaches. I just did the best that I could for Kendra.”​

Auburn (22-8)....... 21 25 25 16 15

Creighton (27-5)... 25 21 20 25 11

AU (kills-aces-blocks): Scheer 17-0-4, Anderson 15-0-4, Zimmerman 11-0-1, Harmon 8-0-8, Kemp 6-0-6, Morton 0-2-0, Handel 0-2-0, Barrett 0-0-4. Totals: 57-4-27.

CU: Sis 30-1-0, Martin 14-0-1, Schmitt 8-0-3, Reinhardt 4-2-2, Schmidt 3-1-2, Remmes 2-0-1, Davis 1-0-0, McCune 0-2-0, Bolton 0-1-0, Clapp 0-0-1. Totals: 62-7-10.

Digs: AU 74 (Morton 19, Anderson 13, Slaughter 13, Barrett 10, Lanham 9, Scheer 4, Zimmerman 3, Handel 2, Harmon 1), CU 69 (Whitten 20, Sis 13, Schmidt 11, McCune 8, Bolton 6, Davis 4, Martin 3, Schmitt 2, Reinhardt 2). Set assists: AU 52 (Barrett 44, Morton 7, Anderson 1), CU 55 (Schmidt 44, Martin 4, Sis 2, Whitten 2, Reinhardt 1, Davis 1, Bolton 1).