No. 4 UConn forces 13 Creighton turnovers and pulls away for win in second half

STORRS, Conn. — Greg McDermott brushed it off.

Connecticut hadn’t scored in bunches off their late-game press, which was deployed with the confidence of an annoying AAU squad. Despite No. 4 UConn turning Creighton over three times in 15 seconds, McDermott didn’t attribute Saturday's 69-60 loss to it.

“They definitely turned us over during that little stretch,” the 13th-year coach said. “Fortunately, they didn’t turn much of it into points.”

Fortunately for the Bluejays, the box score doesn’t keep track of when a team strips life from its opponent. That’s exactly what the Huskies’ ball pressure did.

It began after UConn (15-2, 4-2 Big East) took an 11-point advantage — a deficit that didn’t seem insurmountable considering the 14-2 run Creighton used to grab an early second-half lead.

Despite not converting the turnovers into the baskets, the Huskies brought the 10,167 at Gampel Pavilion to a deafening volume. Hoping to find a breath of air for even a clean inbounds pass, Creighton’s ball-handlers squirmed with defenders draped over them.

UConn didn’t need to score. Even with a double-digit lead, it applied more pressure than it had all game to keep the Jays from another rally.

One thing seemed certain after the stretch: Creighton’s fight had evaporated.

That seemed to trickle over to other aspects.

It hadn’t been a great day shooting to begin with for the Jays, who entered halftime 1 of 5 from 3-point range. But by the end of the game, CU was 2 for 16 from deep, its worst shooting performance from 3 of the season.

Creighton (9-7, 3-2) also missed 17 of 18 shots over a nine-minute stretch of the second half.

“That’s basketball,” sophomore Arthur Kaluma said. “You make shots, you miss shots. That doesn’t change what you do as a team.”

The response is embedded in CU’s core, and quickly tossed out after shot-making performances like Saturday's. McDermott’s response wasn’t much different.

It was stern. With swiftness, it stepped over the question. He seemed tired of answering to his team missing open shots. Again.

Midway through being asked about his make-shot, miss-shot motto, McDermott stood behind it once more.

“I’m going to continue to say that,” he said. “Goal of basketball is to make them take as poor shots as you can and try to get your team as good a shot as you can.”

Creighton earned plenty of looks late, whether that was off swings or a handful of Kaluma’s offensive rebounds. But the shot-making grew shrug worthy, and despite chances, the Jays continuously yearned for the shot that could turn things around.

“It’s basketball, brother,” sophomore Ryan Nembhard said. “We had looks that we wanted. Looks that we’re comfortable with. Looks that we work on every game and we just didn’t make shots. It happens sometimes.”

And the Huskies made it happen.

They put Jay guards through hell, unafraid to dig into them and live in their faces. Creighton guards were swiped at, clawed at, pushed around.

Nembhard caught the worst of it.

Tristen Newton clamped down on him, forcing the 6-foot guard to fumble the ball more than once. He had a game-high three turnovers and no assists to go with 12 points.

By the end of the night, Creighton had 13 turnovers to UConn’s 5. But it was less about the points those turned into and more about the Huskies living inside CU’s bubble. Beat them to spots. Make them uncomfortable.

Saturday’s version of the Jays — which in the final 10 minutes looked especially similar to the team that stepped foot in Las Vegas — didn’t stand a chance.

UConn center Adama Sanogo helped dictate the game behind a strong double-digit scoring first half. He wreaked further havoc later, draining his second 3 over CU center Ryan Kalkbrenner with 11 minutes to go to send coach Dan Hurley into a frenzy. Hurley repeatedly slapped down on the scorer’s table before waving his arms up at the crowd.

Kalkbrenner scored nine points. Sanogo finished with 26 points and nine rebounds, and said he took the matchup personally.

“Adama looked like the player of the year in the league,” Hurley said. “He obviously had the extra motivation coming into the game with things that were said about him at some point. He made his statement on the court.”

Huskies guard Jordan Hawkins ran through screens all afternoon. After his group successfully pressed the Jays, he found himself with his most open look of the day on a curl beyond the 3. He finished with 17 points.

While the Huskies left Gampel with the program's first win over the Jays in six tries, McDermott left in relatively high spirits.

“I think the schedule we’ve played has prepared us for everything we’re going to see,” McDermott said. “Today was an example of that. We really got punched in the mouth before halftime and we came out and played pretty well to start that second half. Now we just got to stack those parts of the game where it’s really good on top of each other.”

The 2022-23 Creighton men's basketball team