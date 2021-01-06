No. 7 Creighton basketball defeats Seton Hall

Ten months later, Creighton’s still scorching its home nets against Seton Hall.

The Jays buried the Pirates in last year’s regular season finale — making 12 of their final 13 shots to earn a 77-60 victory and clinch a share of the Big East title back on March 7.

They were at it again Wednesday at the CHI Health Center.

CU opened the game 7 of 7 from the field and built a commanding 17-4 lead. They got easy looks inside and they buried their open jumpers from the perimeter. And they didn’t let up.

The Jays (9-2, 5-1) shot 59.6% from the floor in an 89-53 rout of Seton Hall Wednesday, what was undoubtedly the most complete performance of the young season for No. 7 Creighton. It took a full team effort, too.

“I’ve got a group of guys that are willing to share the basketball, and willing to play the right way,” coach Greg McDermott said. “And as a result, once in a while, you have a night where things are relatively perfect.”

CU led by as many as 40 points. The starters were all subbed out by the seven-minute mark. The final margin was one of the largest in Big East play in Creighton history — the Jays beat St. John’s by 41 in 2016.