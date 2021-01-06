No. 7 Creighton basketball defeats Seton Hall

Ten months later, Creighton’s still scorching its home nets against Seton Hall.
The Jays buried the Pirates in last year’s regular season finale — making 12 of their final 13 shots to earn a 77-60 victory and clinch a share of the Big East title back on March 7.
They were at it again Wednesday at the CHI Health Center.
CU opened the game 7 of 7 from the field and built a commanding 17-4 lead. They got easy looks inside and they buried their open jumpers from the perimeter. And they didn’t let up.
The Jays (9-2, 5-1) shot 59.6% from the floor in an 89-53 rout of Seton Hall Wednesday, what was undoubtedly the most complete performance of the young season for No. 7 Creighton. It took a full team effort, too.
“I’ve got a group of guys that are willing to share the basketball, and willing to play the right way,” coach Greg McDermott said. “And as a result, once in a while, you have a night where things are relatively perfect.”
CU led by as many as 40 points. The starters were all subbed out by the seven-minute mark. The final margin was one of the largest in Big East play in Creighton history — the Jays beat St. John’s by 41 in 2016.
But Wednesday’s win should resonate for a while across the league. That’s CU’s hope, anyway.
The Jays shared the Big East title with Seton Hall and Villanova last year. Those were the top three teams in the league standings heading into Wednesday’s action. The Pirates were rolling, having won three in a row.
But Creighton got its statement victory Wednesday, torturing the nation’s third-tallest team with its small-ball attack. Seton Hall had issues right from the start.
Junior Christian Bishop got two easy looks inside. Senior Denzel Mahoney knocked down a corner 3. Senior Damien Jefferson drove to the rim for a bucket and hit a short jumper. And junior Marcus Zegarowski buried two 3-pointers — his second capped the dominant start.
“Coach always talks about the first four minutes,” Jefferson said. “Just jumping out and doing what Coach wants us to do, executing his offensive game plan and doing it the right way.”
The Pirates did within seven points a couple times, but Creighton maintained control for the rest of the half.
Then the Jays really heated up.
They made 13 of their first 18 shots out of halftime. There were 3-pointers splashing through the nets. A couple fancy driving layups, too. By the time sophomore Antwaan Jones’ 3-pointer made it 72-42 with 8:47 left, Seton Hall had burned two timeouts and tried every reasonable lineup combination. Nothing worked.
Creighton’s well-prepared defense made things difficult for the Pirates on the other end, even with the size disadvantage. Seton Hall made just 33.3% of its shots. It’s the fourth straight CU opponent to shoot under 36% from the floor.
“Defensively, we were as connected as I’ve seen a team in a long time,” McDermott said.
The Jays will return to action Saturday when they host St. John's.
No. 7 Creighton hosts Seton Hall
