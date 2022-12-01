No. 7 Creighton faced with toughest challenge yet: No. 2 Texas on the road ​

No one said it would be easy.

Attempting to insert No. 7 Creighton men’s basketball into conversations with the nation’s perennially elite teams was going to require the necessary matchups. The Jays saw a few of those in Hawaii a week ago, carrying their weight over a three-day span.

Now CU is faced with what should be its toughest challenge yet: A true road test in Austin with No. 2 Texas fixing its hand to grade Creighton’s performance. A top-10 matchup in an arena that stacks its fans atop each other in a refreshingly intimate and electric setting. The Jays will be surrounded.

This was the only way for Creighton to possibly sit at the table.

“We’ll really get tested Thursday obviously,” coach Greg McDermott said. “We haven’t been in someone else’s environment, especially a team that’s arguably one of the best teams in the country. … That’s why we play the schedule that we play.”

The Jays wouldn’t simply leapfrog college basketball’s best off their Maui slate alone. It was going to take a game on the road with all the odds stacked against them for the outside world to put their chips on CU. The stakes might not be higher for any game than Thursday’s.

The Longhorns and Jays began the season within arm’s reach in the AP Poll. Then Texas seemingly broke Gonzaga, bouncing the Bulldogs by 19 points before some of its vulnerabilities were exposed this past week in Portland. Even with Gonzaga’s problems, its offense still ranks among the best in the country. UT might’ve neutralized the Zags more than anyone.

It starts up top. Under Chris Beard’s direction, Texas deploys hounds up top, applying uncommon ball pressure at the point of attack and frustrating offenses before they can get into a flow. The Longhorns, similar to a few of Arizona’s defensive possessions, can deny actions altogether and leave an offense to improvise without ever getting into its successful sets.

“Texas is gonna be the best defensive team we play and I don’t think it’s really close,” McDermott said. “Texas Tech is really good, and Arkansas is really good. They’re good in different ways. But Texas can run a lot of guys at you.…They’re waiting for you when they get to the paint.”

It works both ways for Creighton. The Jays rely heavily on flow and creative actions. If the Longhorns take away a chunk of that, CU could be in trouble. On the other hand, Creighton is constantly in motion, with one action leading into another before baskets practically fall in the laps of their shot makers.

It’s difficult to imagine any team taking away Creighton’s most successful sets in the halfcourt. But the TVs were tuned into Maui last week, and coaching staffs surely took note of any rare signs of vulnerability in Creighton’s loaded offense.

Texas will look to force turnovers. Its intensity will do that. It’ll also fly around, closing out hard and rotating even harder to eliminate every inch of space the Jays have to work with.

The ball can’t stick, and the decisions will have to be quick. There won’t be room for wasted possessions like the isolations Arthur Kaluma forced a week ago. Regardless, expect Kaluma to be more particular when choosing his spots moving forward after learning from a tough stretch.

If Creighton’s 38.2% from 3 and 60.1% are any indication, the shot making should be relatively sustainable so long as the Jays aren’t uncomfortable. Especially after retaining their efficiency while being forced off the line against a defense like Arkansas’.

The Jays won’t be dealing with the most potent offense they’ll encounter all year, but the Longhorns aren’t far off. CU’s backcourt will have its hands full with veteran guards Tyrese Hunter and Marcus Carr. The two are deadly shot makers who’ve enjoyed stellar shooting years and can create problems in the pick-and-roll.

Sir’Jabari Rice is as solid a starter as they come, and despite the early shooting struggles, freshman phenom Arterio Morris isn’t someone to disrespect when defending. Timmy Allen, Dillon Mitchell, Dylan Disu, Christian Bishop. The list goes on for a team that’s as well built from top to bottom as any across the country.

Thursday’s game could prove to be the Jays’ toughest game all season. A tight knit defense and 10,000 raging fans in an area that won’t allow them to hear their own thoughts will ensure that. Should Creighton manage to survive, it might not just be asking college’s basketball’s lunch table of staple programs to make room. It might be gunning for their lunch money.